Sarah Hyland Reacts to Being Named as 'Love Island USA' Host
Wells Adams on Why He and Sarah Hyland Aren't Rushing to Plan Th…
'Lightyear': Chris Evans on Taking Over Tim Allen's Iconic 'Toy …
Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split (Source)
Tina Turner Makes Surprise Appearance Opening Night of Broadway'…
Kourtney Kardashian's Doctor Gives Her and Travis Barker Shockin…
Amber Heard ‘Confident’ Her Side Will Come Out as She’s in Talks…
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown's Child Leon Comes Out as Trans
Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis | The Download
Queen Elizabeth Meets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter …
Travis Barker Rushed to Hospital With Mystery Illness
Vera Wang’s Secrets to Staying Stylish & Youthful at 70
Cameron Diaz Unretires and Reunites With Jamie Foxx in First Fil…
Elizabeth Olsen Plays Coy About Ring on THAT Finger (Exclusive)
Dakota Johnson Describes 'Mayhem' Behind the Scenes of '50 Shade…
Watch Machine Gun Kelly Smash Glass Over Head, Bleed at MSG Conc…
Dani Hampson’s Family Pays Tribute After She Died on Her and Tom…
Inside Kim Kardashian's Ultra Luxe Airplane
Kim Kardashian Reveals Pete Davidson Passed Her Ultimate 'Boyfri…
Love Island found its voice earlier this month when Iain Stirling, who narrates the original British series, joined the upcoming U.S. iteration in the same role. And now the Peacock series has its face, and it is Sarah Hyland.
The Modern Family star signed on to be the host of the show. She'll replace Arielle Vandenberg, who was the host for three seasons when the show was on CBS. Following the announcement, the 31-year-old took to Instagram and posted a photo of her on a boat wearing a bikini and holding a glass of wine while basking in the sun.
In the caption she wrote, "got a text!!!! And it’s a juicy one! I can’t wait to be your new host of @loveislandusa 😍 #hostesswiththemostess #loveisabeach @peacocktv."
Her fiance, Wells Adams, also reacted to the news with a comment saying, "We out here really cornering the reality TV beach dating sector. 😍🔥🙌❤️ 🏝." Wells, of course, is a Bachelorette fan-favorite and lovable bartender for Bachelor in Paradise.
Earlier this month, it was announced that, for the first time, Stirling will be lending his signature comedic flair for another version of Love Island outside of the U.K.
“The moment the decision was made to bring an all-new version of Love Island to Peacock, we knew we had to get Iain on board,” said Jenny Groom, EVP of Entertainment Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal. “Iain embodies everything fans love about the show -- humor, irreverence and cheeky fun. Love Island would not be the same without him.”
The dating competition show has already been greenlit for two seasons.
Love Island returns Tuesday, July 19 on Peacock, and will air six episodes each week.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Love Island' Fave Iain Stirling to Narrate Peacock Series
'Love Island' Gets Premiere Date on Peacock
'Love Island' Gets Two-Season Order at Peacock, Not Returning to CBS