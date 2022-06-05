Vanessa Hudgens on Getting Emotional Over Longtime Friend Sarah Hyland’s Bridal Shower (Exclusive)
Vanessa Hudgens can't help but "melt" over her friend Sarah Hyland's upcoming wedding to Wells Addams. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to Hudgens, who is hosting the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday, about showering her friend ahead of her big day and the outfit changes viewers can expect from her as the night's host.
"Oh my gosh, I am like, so emotional about it," Hudgens said of Hyland's bridal shower, which took place over the weekend. "I've known her for so long and we've been waiting for this wedding for so long, and then Covid happened and couldn't do it, but it's just so exciting. She looked so beautiful. I melt, I just melt."
Hudgens shared several snaps from Hyland's shower, including some group shots and a video of the bride-to-be who she called "a vision."
Hudgens who showed up on the carpet in a custom Vera Wang number, told ET that she has plenty of outfit changes in store for Sunday night's show.
"I am wearing custom Vera Wang, one of my favorites, and there is there's a lot of changes, a lot of changes," Hudgens said with a laugh before teasing the looks she has planned.
She continued, "There's multiple. We're doing looks, and a few of them."
As far as how she's feeling about hosting the show, Hudgens said she's "feeling great" and looking forward to the sushi waiting for her in her trailer when she's done.
"I'm feeling great," Hudgens gushed. "I think I got some sushi in my trailer that I'm trying to get back to and nibble on, but it's really exciting. It's so much fun. I love doing anything live, so, here we are."
The words Hudgens said describe the show ahead: "Excitement, entertainment and thrills."
The one-night event will kick off live from Barker Hangar on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be immediately followed by the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, hosted by Tayshia Adams beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
