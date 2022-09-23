Shanae Ackney wants to leave her villain days behind her. The reality star told ET that she hopes to better her reputation on Bachelor in Paradise after a rocky ride on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor.

During the season in question, Shanae made headlines for faking tears and an apology to stay on the show, having a back-and-forth about shrimp, mocking one woman for her struggle with ADHD, referring to fellow competitors as "b**ches" and "whores" and more.

"I want to shed it all away. I don't want to bring that character into Paradise at all," she told ET. "I want everyone to see who I am and reveal all my layers. [I want to] just be me. Just go in and be me and not listen to anyone but myself."

As for who she is, Shanae described herself as "genuine, loving, caring, sweet, funny, still competitive," adding that she has "a lot of more attributes to me that I want everyone to see."

In addition to showing off all of her qualities on BiP, Shanae hopes to make friends with her fellow singles.

"My regret [from The Bachelor], honestly, was not listening to my heart and going with what I thought was best," she told ET. "... I don't think I gave [people] a chance, so getting to know everyone... building relationships this time, I think that is important."

Given that mindset, Shanae hopes that any women from her season who make their way onto the beach are able to forgive and forget and give her another chance.

"I have a good feeling some people will be there, but I’m not worried. I’m [in a] different lane, [have a] different focus. I'm trying to go in, like, all me," she said. "... I think it’s going to be hard at first, but if I continue to be me, I think that will they will see that and be like, 'Oh, OK. This is the real Shanae.' Hopefully they see that, they give me a chance and move on from there."

Shanae is crossing her fingers that romance is in the air too, and is looking forward to meeting "all the potential men."

"Hopefully there’s someone that marks all my boxes that can potentially be my man," she said. "... My goal is to get engaged at the end of this. It really is."

Overall, Shanae said, "I’m going in with zero expectations."

"I’m trying to stay out of drama this time. I would love more than ever to stay out of it, but I'm still going to speak my mind and tell the truth and be honest, so we will see," she said. "... I think you're going to see the real me, you're going to love her, and then potentially watch me get engaged."

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 27 on ABC.

