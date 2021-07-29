Bachelor in Paradise is gearing up for its upcoming season and the beach is heating up! The show's official Instagram account gave fans a first-look at the celebrity hosts that will be taking over on the reality TV dating show. The photo slideshow included snaps of David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess in their finest beach wear, ready to help navigate these Bachelor Nation alums as they look for love in paradise.

"Ya buoy!✨Welcome our amazing guest hosts to #BachelorInParadise! 🏝🌹," the show's account captioned the pics.

Back in June, ET learned that Bass, Lil Jon and Burgess would be joining already announced host, Spade, as guest hosts on the reality TV series, following the announcement that longtime host Chris Harrison is officially exiting the franchise following his racism controversy.

Sources told Page Six, who was first to report the news, that Spade was chosen as a guest host because he is a superfan and has "built a cult following among fellow fans because of the hilarious commentary" about the show on his Instagram.

Spade will be the first guest host of the season and will welcome 13 lovely ladies (Abigail, Deandra, Jessenia, Kelsey, Mari, Maurissa, Natasha, Serena C., Serena P., Tahzjuan, Tammy, Victoria L., Victoria P.) and 10 gorgeous guys (Aaron, Brendan, Connor, Ivan, James, Joe, Karl, Kenny, Noah, Tre) to paradise. Additional contestants will be announced throughout the season.

In lieu of Harrison, Wells Adams, who previously served as the Paradise bartender, will take on an expanded role, serving as the Master of Cocktails & Ceremonies.

When ET spoke with Wells about the upcoming season earlier this month, he said it'll have a "different vibe" than it's had in the past.

"I think everyone's going to be in for a really fun ride, and then I'll be there for the therapy sessions and for the drinks," Wells continued. "... I'm just excited for everyone to get to come back and enter the gates of Paradise. We had to take last year off which was a bummer, because I truly do love helping make the show, and I think America truly does love coming to the gates and walking down the steps with us. So I'm just happy that it's back."

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere Aug. 16 on ABC. Until then, ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of Katie's season of The Bachelorette with recaps, interviews and exclusives. Check out all of our Bachelorette coverage for the latest.

RELATED CONTENT

Lance Bass, Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess & David Spade to Guest Host 'BiP'

Chris Harrison Will Not Host 'Bachelor in Paradise,' David Spade Stepping In (Source)

Chris Harrison Not Hosting 'Bachelor In Paradise' Season 7

Watch the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Trailer (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery