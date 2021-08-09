'Bachelor in Paradise' Teases Most Make Outs in Show History and Steamy Firsts in Extended Sneak Peek
Bachelor in Paradise is returning for what is promising to be its steamiest season yet. In a new extended sneak peek for season seven of the series, fans see 23 hopefuls head to the beach to try their hand at a second and even third chance at love.
In the clip, fan favorites work through the ups and downs, awkward and adorable moments of finding love on the beach, including love triangles and plenty of make out sessions, with season seven boasting to have the most lip-locks in the show's history.
And in addition to returning as everyone’s favorite bartender, Wells Adams will also be adding master of Cocktails & Ceremonies to his duties.
Adams will be joined by by a rotating roster of celebrity guest hosts including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess. Back in June, ET learned that Bass, Lil Jon and Burgess would be joining already-announced host, Spade, as guest hosts on the reality TV series, following the announcement that longtime host Chris Harrison was officially exiting the franchise following his racism controversy.
Spade is set to be the first guest host of the season and will welcome 13 ladies (Abigail, Deandra, Jessenia, Kelsey, Mari, Maurissa, Natasha, Serena C., Serena P., Tahzjuan, Tammy, Victoria L., Victoria P.) and 10 guys (Aaron, Brendan, Connor, Ivan, James, Joe, Karl, Kenny, Noah, Tre) to Paradise.
Bachelor Nation alum Becca Kufrin will also be joining the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. The Bachelor spinoff's Instagram account announced the news on Monday.
The post featured a smiling photo of 31-year-old Kufrin on the beach wearing a sleeveless blue dress. The caption reads, "Let's do the damn th- wait WHAT?! Welcome @bkoof to #BachelorInParadise! 🌴🌹.
Kufrin was first introduced to viewers in season 22 of The Bachelor, in which she got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr., but he infamously ended up breaking up with her on camera and going back to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Kufrin then starred in season 14 of The Bachelorette, getting engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. However, she confirmed last September that she and Yrigoyen broke up.
Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere Aug. 16 on ABC. Until then, ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of Katie's season of The Bachelorette with recaps, interviews and exclusives. Check out all of our Bachelorette coverage for the latest.
