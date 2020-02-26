Peter Weber promised a "unique" end to his season of The Bachelor-- but does that mean he ends up with his producer?

The theory that Weber is dating his producer, Julie LaPlaca, first sparked last month after fans noticed the pair spending a lot of time together. She spent New Year's Eve with Weber and his family, and has appeared close with him in several photos -- even fixing his hair moments before his interview with ET at the Women Tell All taping last Friday.

"Where?" Weber asked when ET's Lauren Zima jokingly asked if he was getting final touches from his "girlfriend." "Was that... Jules LaPlaca!"

The 28-year-old pilot still has three contestants fighting for his heart on the show -- Hannah Ann, Madison and Victoria F. -- and seems to have a good sense of humor about the rumors he leaves all three of them for LaPlaca. The Bachelor producer also became close with Weber's ex, Hannah Brown, during her season of The Bachelorette, and it's not unusual for leads to become friendly with their producers after spending ample time with them during filming. Weber is also the first lead to hail from an area so close to the Bachelor Mansion itself, making hanging out with producers convenient after filming's end.

So, what does that mean for Weber's finale? "A lot of people think it's Hannah Brown now coming in. Possibly Jules LaPlaca, who knows. There's so many choices!" Weber quipped to ET.

"[There are] so many theories out there right now. It's kind of crazy to hear," he said, before teasing he doesn't know what will happen. "We'll see."

Chris Harrison also weighed in on the rumors Weber ends up with LaPlaca, telling ET he thinks the fan chatter is "much ado about nothing."

"Julie is an amazing, talented producer. Far be it for me to ruin anything towards the end of the season. But... seems much ado about nothing to me," Harrison said. "Unless I just don't know, which is possible."

The Bachelor host joked that the Weber ending up with a producer is a "horrifying" idea, considering the goal of the show is for him to end up with one of his contestants.



"Clearly that’s not what we’re there to do. That’s not the story we’re trying to create," he explained. "I think it’s a wild story. But maybe it’s just crazy enough to be true!"



Rob Mills, ABC's Senior Vice President of Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming, told ET earlier this month that the rumor of Weber falling in love with his producer is "crazy."



"Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer!" he said. "I don’t know how we’d ever top that though! But, it is crazy. What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the 'finale' is really on that night when the show goes live. There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after After the Final Rose."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

