All good things must come to an end -- and the same is true of Bachelor seasons.

With hometowns around the corner, Peter Weber's finale is within reach... but we still have no idea how his "roller coaster" of a season will wrap up. Both Peter and host Chris Harrison have teased that fans won't see this finale coming, with the half-Cuban Bachelor going as far as to boast that his ending will be the first unspoiled one in years.

"This season will take you on a roller coaster ride like no other, and right up until the end when Peter and I sit down and have to have a very tough heart-to-heart -- actually a couple of them that final week, it really is like any season that we've had before," Chris previously told ET. "When you have a Bachelor like Peter, it's a very raw, emotional ride and the way this ends, no one will see coming."

"You're going to see it all play out," Peter promised. "It'll take your breath away."

But where there are lofty promises, there are also clues, and fans have been hard at work trying to figure out exactly how things will go down. From the theory Peter ends up with a producer, to the possibility of Hannah Brown's return, here are Peter's possible Bachelor endings.

Theory No. 1: Peter Ends Up With a Producer

Fans were working overtime putting this one together. The theory that Peter ends up with Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca emerged when viewers noticed the pair spending time together -- Julie spent New Year's Eve with Peter and his family, and has appeared close with him in several photos. However, Peter falling in love with a producer seems unlikely.

"Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer!" ABC exec Rob Mills told ET. "I don’t know how we’d ever top that though! But, it is crazy. What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the "finale" is really on that night when the show goes live. There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after After the Final Rose."



Theory No. 2: Peter Pulls a Colton and Chases After Madison

We've all seen the promo of Peter's mom, Barbara, in tears and begging Peter to bring a mysterious "her" home. We've also seen promos of Madison sharing that she's waiting to have sex until marriage, and Peter confessing that he's been intimate with someone on his season. So, could Madison pull a Cassie Randolph and leave the show, forcing Peter -- who has already told Madison he's falling in love with her -- to pull a Colton Underwood, and chase after her? We're not putting all our eggs in that basket, but we'll toss a few in.

When asked about Madison and her lack of involvement in drama in the house, Peter admitted to ET he "never got too down and too discouraged because I knew that I was gonna be OK in the end."



As for his reveal that he's falling in love with her, Peter said he was being "honest." "Madison and I had an amazing dinner conversation. That whole date was just very beautiful. She's just very honest with me, and opened up about something that was very important to her, a very important part of her life, and I was very honest with her as well," he shared. "I just feel like at that point, it was just a really good moment for us moving forward and just understanding each other a little bit more. I loved that conversation. I loved my entire date with her."

Theory No. 3: Peter Ends Up With Hannah Ann

While Peter admitted to being concerned about Hannah Ann's lack of relationship experience, they really connected on their one-on-one date. It's pretty much been smooth sailing for the pair since, so her winning Peter's heart isn't out of the realm of possibility. Another hint she might be the last woman standing? The Venmo theory.

Peter has a private Venmo account, and so does Hannah Ann. In fact, she's the only member of Peter's final four to have a private account on the money-sharing app. Kelsey, Madison and Victoria F.'s accounts are all set to public. "I did some detective work last week and Pilot Pete is friends with Hannah Ann on venmo. So I’m calling it that she will be the winner," one fan, Spencer Ramer, tweeted last month -- and the theory has since picked up some steam.

Peter told ET that his relationship with Hannah Ann really took off with their one-on-one date. "I definitely did have some concerns with Hannah Ann from the beginning and that's a very beautiful story here that I think is really going to start to take off between the two of us," he revealed. "There really hasn't been too much of a connection, and it definitely begins here."

Theory No. 4: Peter Ends Up With Hannah Brown

Peter said it in his season premiere -- he might have room for two Hannahs in his life. So, could Hannah make yet another appearance this season, swooping in at the last minute and stealing Peter's heart? Her Dancing With the Stars schedule makes it unlikely (she was shooting the series in Los Angeles when Peter was filming his finale in Australia), but Hannah and Peter didn't deny it was a possibility.

"I mean, they keep teasing [I might show up again on The Bachelor]. You'll have to keep watching," she told ET last month.

Peter admitted to ET that during his and Hannah's emotional conversation at the beginning of the season, he was still in love with her. But he also said that he wishes the former pageant queen all the best in her journey to find love.

"So, let's pretend that yeah we're actually done. Yeah, I would want [her to be the Bachelorette]," he said. "She's an amazing girl, and unfortunately, everyone saw what happened with her relationship and that's unfortunate for everyone involved. She deserves it more than anyone."

Theory No. 5: Peter Hasn't Chosen Anyone Yet

Peter's promises that his ending will remain unspoiled have led some fans to speculate that he didn't hand out his final rose in Australia, and that he'll instead make his choice between his finalists on the live finale, After the Final Rose, in March.

However, when asked whether fans will see him follow in Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s footsteps, with things changing after that international final rose ceremony, Peter said that his ending is not "similar."

"The ending of mine is very unique. So, I'm not saying it's gonna be similar to any of the previous seasons but definitely very unique," he told ET, sharing that his frontrunner had been consistent since week four of the journey.

"I promise you my frontrunner did not change," he shared.

Chris also told ET that he wasn't sure why Peter was saying his ending wouldn't be spoiled -- which could hint that Peter has indeed made his final pick.

"He's new at this, so you can't make a claim like that," Chris quipped. "But I know what he's actually talking about, which is, it's a wild finish. It is a season that got turned on its head and is an emotional, dramatic finish."

Victoria F., Kelsey, Madison and Hannah Ann are all still in the running for Peter's heart -- and he told ET that he's "happy" with how things turned out for him.

"I'm happy and I followed my heart," he declared.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

