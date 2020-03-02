'The Bachelor': ET Will Be Live Blogging the 'Women Tell All'

America may be buzzing about the new Bachelorette, but it's time to shift our focus back to The Bachelor -- as Peter Weber comes face-to-face with all the women he sent home.

That's right, it's time for Women Tell All, and ET will be live blogging along the way. Last Monday's episode of The Bachelor ended with Peter's relationship with Madison up in the air, after she issued a fantasy suite ultimatum that he didn't follow.

"I don't feel like it was an ultimatum. I don't," Peter told ET. "I think it was her doing what I asked every girl to do from the very first night and that was to be honest with me and share what was ever on their heart. And that's what she did."

"Trust me, it made it an insanely incredibly difficult week for me. There's no doubt about that," he added. "But I can't fault her for sharing her heart."

What happens during Weber's "incredibly difficult week"? Circle back when the episode kicks off for minute-by-minute updates.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

