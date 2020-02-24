'The Bachelor': Peter Weber's Sex Confession Pushes Madison to Her Breaking Point
Madison might not have been ready for it -- but we most definitely were.
Fantasy suites made quite the entrance this season on The Bachelor! Peter Weber and his remaining three women, Hannah Ann, Madison and Victoria, headed to Australia on Monday night's episode, where he got the opportunity to spend some off-camera time with them.
Last week's episode saw one of the most dramatic hometown dates in Bachelor history, as Peter was confronted with allegations against Victoria. He still kept her around, with tension shifting this week to Peter and Madison... who gave Peter a non-ultimatum ultimatum about fantasy suites. As she told Peter, she wouldn't feel comfortable moving forward with him if we were to have slept with the other women on the show. (See what Peter told ET about that bombshell here).
So, when Madison told Peter that she was saving herself for marriage, and then he told her that he had been intimate with another woman, their relationship hit the breaks, with Peter begging Madison not to walk away.
ET was live blogging Monday's episode. Scroll down for updates on everything that went down.
Promo6:59 PM:
Next week, on The Bachelor -- Hannah Ann and Victoria show up to the rose ceremony, but Madison is nowhere in sight.
Peter looks sad AF, Victoria thinks it's unfair, and Hannah Ann wants to feel "chosen."
Then, time for Women Tell All. Alayah! Kelsey! Tammy! Mykenna! Sydney! They're all back to SPILL. THE. TEA!
Then, in two weeks, the "unbelievable season finale," Chris Harrison says. Barb is STILL CRYING and Peter still looks DISTRESSED AS HECK.
"I'm so sorry," he tells a mystery woman. "From the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. I swear to God, I never, ever envisioned this."
And... She... Walks... Away6:55 PM:
Peter kisses Madison on the forehead, and she... walks away. But not for good?
Honestly we are not sure. How does this end?!?!?!
Don't Walk Away6:54 PM:
Peter asks Madison if they can work through it -- and she definitely doesn't LOOK confident that's a possibility.
"I'm torn because what I expect and what I need versus how I feel about you," she says. "I don't want to walk away."
"Don't walk away. Don't," Peter begs her. "I know I'm not perfect, not even close. If you can honestly see you and more together forever, do not walk away. Please don't. I know that I hurt you and I'm sorry for that, but please don't walk away from this. What do you need to do?"
"I don't know," Madison says.
Working Up the Nerve6:49 PM:
Madison tells the camera that she was clear with Peter about the decisions she didn't want him to make, and he "made them anyways." "I'm so frustrated with him. I'm so mad at him!" she admits.
Peter eventually works up the nerve to go after Madison.
"Madi, I'm sorry. I'm so sorry," he tells her. "I know how fricking tough this is for you. I can't lose you. Say something."
"I felt just like, really hurt in there, and like, I can't change who I am. I can't change what I believe in, what I stand for, what I need," Madison explains. "I can't change that, and I don't want to feel bad for like, having that and being that."
Sad Peter6:44 PM:
Madison excuses herself from the table, and Peter sits there, crying.
Commercial break!
The Truth6:41 PM:
"I'm doing my best. You're doing your best, and I'm trying so hard to put myself in your shoes. I just don't know how to like, let go of the things that I need in an relationship. I don't want to feel like a bad person for the standards that I have. I'm so proud of the person that I am and the choices that I've made and the standards that I have, and it's been so fricking hard in this, because I've had to look past a lot of things," Madison tells Peter, tearing up.
"No, I'm not OK with a guy to be kissing other women. But I've fought and I've gotten here, and I've gotten to this place and I've sacrificed a lot and I've compromised a lot, and I've really pushed myself in a lot of ways that I wouldn't normally for anybody else," she continues. "But you're worth it, and I'm fighting and I'm still fighting. But this is one thing that... that's why I voiced it to you."
"For me, I don't want this to feel like it's all about sex right now, but this is really a big thing right now for us. I mean, I don't know how else to do this, but I'll just be very honest and I won't give any details, but I have been intimate, and I can't lie to you about that," Peter admits.
"I look at us, and I think about every single moment that we've shared together and how amazing it's been, and how I 100 percent can see you and I together at the end. But I just have to be honest to you, coming into this week, I could see that with other people too, and I hate that I can say that to you, but that's the truth too," he says.
Really Clear6:40 PM:
Peter needs Madi to make it REALLY CLEAR.
"You would want to possibly give up forever with each other because of something that happened this week, with another relationship of mine? You'd be able to walk away from this?" he asks.
"I just can't like, wrap my mind around in a week from now, if you're down on one knee, and six days before that, you slept with somebody else. I just can't wrap my mind around that. I can't," Madison says.
"I hear what you're saying, and I get that. It's not like that doesn't make sense to me. But in regards to details or what has happened with anyone else, I just couldn't do that," Peter explains.
"I'm not asking you to give me details, but I do kind of need... it's not comfortable for me to ask, I hope you know that," Madi says.
"I'm not comfortable at all right now," Peter tells her.
Expectations6:38 PM:
"I respect the hell out of you for making that commitment to yourself, to save that for marriage, and that's such a beautiful thing in my eyes, and that's not me," Peter says. Yeah, no sh*t, Peter -- we know about the windmill. "We're different in that regard," he continues. "Obviously I'll always respect your views on that, and I'm not saying that we have to have ht same, but what are your expectations for me, then?"
"For me personally, I wouldn't be able to say yes to an engagement and continuing to move forward if you have slept with the other women," Madison replies. "And I'm not in any way trying to come across as like, judgmental or hold something over your head. But at the same time, those are just -- those are my expectations that I have in life."
The Big Reveal6:36 PM:
Madison says she wasn't "really planning on sharing all that with you that night."
"But I walked away from that conversation feeling really discouraged and really disappointed and the last thing I wanted to do was put you in an uncomfortable situation, or make it seem like it was this ultimatum, or thing that you can't do this or you can't do that," she tells Peter. "Ad I'm sorry if I didn't share more of my heart that night. But like, coming into this week is really hard for me for a lot of different reasons, and tonight, I want to be as honest about everything that I can be."
Then she tells Peter more.
"For me, growing up, I made a commitment to myself, and I decided that I wanted to save myself for marriage, and for me, I see it as the day I say I do to the person I spend the rest of my life with is the day that he's getting all of me, body, soul and spirit, I'm his. And I look at relationships, and not both people are going to have made the same life decisions, and I don't expect that for you or for anybody, but I do expect at this point to be honest about the expectations that we have and that's what I'm trying to do," Madison reveals.
Time to Talk6:35 PM:
Peter gushes to the camera about how in love he is with Madison, but notes how nervous he is for the dinner after her non-ultimatum ultimatum.
"I just want to start off being very honest with you. It's in regards to the last time that we talked... I have been going through a lot in this past week, because of what you did say to me," Peter says over dinner. "I know a lot of this revolves around the whole intimacy thing, and honestly, I've been torn because the fact of the matter is I have two other relationships right now."
Figure It Out6:34 PM:
It's time for the night part of the date, and Madison arrives in her sparkles ready to figure out what she has to figure out. "This is kind of the moment where we figure this whole thing out together," she says. WE GET IT. YOU HAVE THINGS TO FIGURE OUT.
Big Sip6:27 PM:
Peter says being with Madi is the "best feeling in the entire world" and they are on cloud nine.
But back at the hotel, Victoria F. and Hannah Ann talk about how Madison is struggling. Hannah Ann tells Victoria about what Madison told her.
"What?!" Victoria says with such attitude. "So, she didn't tell him she's saving herself for marriage? So, what expectations and why? That's what I want to know."
"So, basically Madison told Peter her expectations for him with intimacy, for her and us... it's kind of an ultimatum," Victoria F. says. "To question somebody, put them on the spot about other relationships that are private -- that doesn't sit well with me."
Victoria F. takes a BIG SIP of her wine and we know she is FUMING. "I don't think that's right, no matter what your morals or values are," she tells the camera.
Feelings From Madi6:26 PM:
Madison and Peter start climbing the stairs, and it PERFECTLY relates to how she's taking steps in their relationship.
"Once you get to the top and you see that view, it's all worth it," she says. "When we get to the top, I look at Peter and I feel so safe and so secure. I realize I can see Peter as a father to my kids, and a man I've just realized I'm in love with."
FEELINGS FROM MADI, PEOPLE!!!
Same Page6:22 PM:
Peter and Madison are going 90 stories up -- insert metaphor about relationships here.
They get in the elevator, Peter's scar doesn't look so good, but he and Madison are ~connecting.~
"I am very excited to be here with Peter, but I am nervous... there are things we still need to... talk about and discuss," she tells the camera. "I'm nervous we're not on the same page."
"Today is really big to see if we can grow our relationships to higher heights," she says. Madison has clearly been talking with Hannah Ann.
Finally Madison's Time6:21 PM:
Madison finally gets her time with Peter, and runs to meet him by the beach.
"She just means the world to me," Peter tells the camera. "I love every single second I get to spend with Madison."
Peter then reveals to Madison what he's got planned for their date -- they'll be climbing the tallest building in Gold Coast.
So Weird6:17 PM:
Madison suddenly gets up and walks away. "It's so weird," Victoria F. says.
"I know," Hannah Ann whispers.
Silence6:15 PM:
Hannah Ann tells Madison that if Victoria F. comes back, she and Peter "got to a good place." Does she know about the hometown fiasco???
Then Victoria F. walks in, and Hannah Ann tells her she looks "so skinny!" These girls!!!!
"I feel like it was productive," Victoria F. tells the women of her date. Then... silence.
What?6:13 PM:
Victoria F. tells the camera that she and Peter took their relationship to the next level "in more ways than one."
"I can see the future with him," she raves. "I'm so hopeful."
Peter can also see a life with her. "I have all the confidence in the world with her right now," he says. "I knew that we could be really, really good together. And it feels so right and so easy, and honestly perfect."
WHAT?
A Good Spot6:11 PM:
It's the next morning, and we get a shot of Peter ~in bed~ with Victoria F.
"This is exactly what I thought it would be like if were able to finally catch a break," Peter says, gushing over his and Victoria F.'s "good spot." "Bring it!"
"I hoped for this. I could see it, I just didn't know how to get there," Victoria F. says, laying on Peter's chest. "I was falling in love with you, but now I'm in love."
Hearts Full or Heartbreak6:07 PM:
Back at the hotel, Madison is pacing on the balcony thinking about Peter's date with Victoria F.
"It's going to be hard for me to feel OK with continuing our relationship if knowing he has slept with two other women. I think it's a black and white situation of hearts full or heartbreak, and I hope it's hearts full," she says.
Breaking Down6:05 PM:
Peter 100 percent LOVES that he and Victoria F. have "been through so much."
They head into their "gorgeous" fantasy suite, and start making out. "Tonight was amazing," Victoria F. says to the camera. "It's a pretty good feeling, to be happy."
She tells Peter she's falling in love with him, and they kiss kiss kiss.
"I couldn't be more grateful for him, and I'm just lucky," she says, breaking down. "I didn't know it was possible for someone to be so good. I love him so much. I've put him through so much!"
Let's Do This6:04 PM:
Victoria F. says she wants to be good for Peter.
"Just don't push me away," he begs her.
They are SO HAPPY with their convo, and it's time for the fantasy suite card. (Did anyone notice the handwriting is different than it's been in the past? Just us?)
Anyway, Peter wants to spend more time with Victoria. "Let's do this!"
We All Know It!6:02 PM:
Victoria F. tells Peter she didn't feel good enough in her past relationship. "It made me... I don't know, just question everything, I guess," she says. "I don't know what you want!"
Peter stops Victoria F. in her tracks, telling her she can't shut down like she's used to doing. "I'm trying!" she says.
"You deserve all the love in the world," Peter tells her. "I need you to know... our relationship is so amazing for me in so many ways. Yes, there's been the struggles, but I appreciate it."
Peter doesn't want easy -- AND WE ALL KNOW IT.
Something to Work On5:59 PM:
Victoria F, says she and Peter need to talk more about their communication, and says their difficulties stem from insecurities from her last relationship.
"There's nothing you need to work on at all," Peter says. WHAT????? "Our chemistry is insane... but what I need is that 100 percent confidence that I can always count on you." That sounds like something to work on, Peter.
Cheers to That5:58 PM:
It's the night part of the date, and Peter says the day was "exactly" what they needed. "When it's great, it's great," he says.
Peter knows his relationship with Victoria F. hasn't been easy, but he loves that they've shown "so much fight." "Cheers to that," he declares.
Madness5:53 PM:
Back at the hotel, Madison sits down with Hannah Ann and tells her that she voiced her expectations to Peter.
"I realize that I have high standards, but I would hope that he would have that for me too... Peter sleeping with anybody else makes me feel comfortable. That's kind of what I voiced to him," Madison says, telling Hannah Ann it's a "make or break" for her.
"We knew what we signed up for!" Hannah Ann tells the camera. "It's madness!"
Haven't Even Fought... Yet!5:51 PM:
Peter says he feels "horrible" about what happened outside Victoria F.'s parents' house, but that it meant a lot that she came to see him at his hotel the next day.
"We haven't even fought... yet!" she observes of their fantasy suite date. "Cheers!"
Game Over5:50 PM:
Peter notes his communication with Victoria F. is... not great... and they have some "catch up" to do.
"I know there's so much to talk about," Victoria F. tells him as they sit and drink champagne by the waterfall.
"I have not had any other relationship that's been tried as hard as ours has," Peter says -- but also says he doesn't give up easily.
"Once I'm invested in something and somebody, it's like, game over," she replies.
Not for Peter5:49 PM:
Peter and Victoria F. hop in a helicopter to explore Gold Coast by air.
"Victoria is an amazing person, and she's got a great heart," he gushes. "The passion is 100 percent there."
He loves the "fire" and says that for some people it's too much. BUT NOT FOR PETER.
They see a waterfall from the helicopter, and go check it out.
Addressing the Obvious5:46 PM:
It's time for Victoria F.'s fantasy suite date. Peter notes that his last conversation with her was frustrating. "But we're still here. We both still choose each other right now," he says. "I'm hoping to just be able to address this with Victoria and move on and not look back."
Peter tells Victoria F. it's time to "address the obvious" and that he trusts her and has her back. "I'm still fighting for you," he says.
"I needed that," Victoria F. says. "Thank you."
Adorable5:41 PM:
The next day, no shot of Hannah Ann and Peter in bed together, but we do get footage of Hannah Ann returning to the hotel with the other women, where they gush over how adorable she looks and then awkwardly sit there, saying nothing.
Victoria F. gets up to get ready for her date, and we are confused by the timeline here -- are they really one day after the other?
Coming up -- Victoria F.'s date, where she and Peter get excited over having not fought, and she cries over not knowing what she wants. Then, the great ultimatum debate. Can't wait!
HOT IN HERE5:40 PM:
Things are getting STEAMY in here. "The sky is the limit for us," Peter says, as he and Hannah Ann make out in front of a windowed door. IT'S HOT IN HERE!!!
The Most Perfect Woman5:39 PM:
Back at the fantasy suite, Peter and Hannah Ann are making out -- and then head to the bedroom.
He picks her up and puts her on the bed like a doll. "This could be one of the most special nights ever for us," Peter tells the camera, calling Hannah Ann "the most perfect woman I've ever dreamt of."
Fantasy Suite No. 15:38 PM:
Peter and Hannah Ann enter their fantasy suite, and she gets excited about the hot tub and the dessert.
They pop some champagne, and we flash back to the other women at the hotel. "She's definitely going to say yes to the fantasy suite... it's definitely a weird thought that they're staying the night together," Victoria F. says.
Future Husband5:36 PM:
Hannah Ann reads the card, and tells Peter she's in love and not turning down an opportunity to spend more time with him.
"I'm just so in love with this man," she gushes to the camera. "I can confidently say that I want a future with Peter... I see him being my future husband."
Under the Plate5:35 PM:
Hannah Ann tells Peter she wants him to do "what you have to do" and it's THE OPPOSITE of what Madison has told him.
"Thank you for that," Peter says. "I just want you to know... how that makes this a little bit easier."
Peter and Hannah Ann kiss, and we think it's time for him to pull out the fantasy suite card. Oh look, there it is, under the plate.
Same Same5:33 PM:
Peter AGAIN reminds Hannah Ann that he means it when he says he's falling in love with her, and thanks her for being so confident.
"I'd rather walk away potentially with my heart absolutely broken than potentially with regret," she says. "I don't want to walk away at all."
Peter AGAIN talks about how he's falling in love with Hannah Ann. SO MUCH TALKING ABOUT THE SAME THING. WE NEED TO GO TO ~NEW HEIGHTS~ PETER!
Mullet5:32 PM:
It's the night part of the date, and Hannah Ann is wearing a flowy, floral MULLET DRESS. It's been a while since we've seen one of those.
"Tonight our love could potentially take new heights," Hannah Ann tells the camera. "I'm anxious."
Rose5:28 PM:
Victoria F. asks Madison what happened "after rose," and we LOVE that the rose ceremony has a cool, hip, obvious nickname.
Madison says that she and Peter talked, and Victoria F. reminds her that he'll be spending the night with other women.
Called It6:26 PM:
Peter and Hannah Ann make out on the beach, and Peter has "zero doubt" about their passionate connection.
"If this is what love is, it's true love, because I'm feeling it," Peter says. CALLED IT.
"I never want to come down from this, and hopefully I don't have to," he adds.
Tears = True Love5:26 PM:
Hannah Ann tells Peter that she was upset seeing him so upset last week. "Whatever happens this week, I just want you to know that I will still be here," she says. "I will put forth that sacrifice, that understanding and that patience."
Hannah Ann is tearing up, and Peter LOVES IT. "I don't want to think about anyone else," he tells her. "When I say I'm falling in love with you, I mean that."
Waves5:24 PM:
Peter gushes to the camera about how much fun he has with Hannah Ann -- and they connect over their love for life during a jet ski break on the beach.
"We're living life," Hannah Ann exclaims. "You know?"
Peter tells Hannah Ann that he can really see himself with her, but we are SO DISTRACTED by the sound of the waves coming in. We can't unhear it.
Long Day, Long Night5:23 PM:
Peter tells Hannah Ann they have to speak in Australian accents for the rest of the day, but then does a British accent and immediately drops it.
He and Hannah Ann are going jet skiing and she's ready for a "long day and a long night." WINK WINK???
Big Boy5:18 PM:
Peter notes he's looking forward to quality time with each of the ladies, despite the awkwardness. The dates start RIGHT NOW -- and Hannah Ann is up first.
"Have fun!" Madison tells her -- but we are 100 percent sure she doesn't mean it. Madison says she doesn't want to think about what's going on behind closed doors, but Peter is a "big boy" and he's "got some big decisions to make."
Are You Kidding Me?5:16 PM:
"Apparently all of us will be living together during fantasy suite week. Are you kidding me? Awkward. So awkward," Victoria F. tells the camera as she joins the other ladies.
After a brief comment about hometowns -- and a HILARIOUS nod from Victoria F. -- Peter walks in.
The Hustle5:15 PM:
Madison arrives to the hotel, and notes it's a weird week for her... then Hannah Ann shows up AND THIS IS SO AWKWARD.
Have the final three ever shared a hotel room during fantasy suite week? We don't think so, but great job, producers. Appreciate the hustle!!
Difficult5:14 PM:
Peter recaps the drama so far, noting that Madison's warning made this week "so much more difficult."
"But I'm not just dating Madison," he notes. "It's crazy for me to think that I'm down to my final three, and I'm feeling seriously about all of them."
Didgeridoo5:12 PM:
We hear a didgeridoo and that means we're in Australia!
"It's a beautiful day Down Undaaaa!" Peter yells -- but is it the perfect place to fall in love? It is, he tells us.
All Three Women5:08 PM:
Still to come -- the other ladies find out about Madison's "ultimatum" and they're not happy.
Peter's in love with ALL THREE WOMEN and he's outdone Ben Higgins.
Tough Decisions5:08 PM:
Peter tells the camera that he's been thrown a curve ball by Madison -- and notes she's the only one to not express her love for him.
"I need to feel she's on that same level that I'm at," he says. "This next week, I'm going to have to make some really tough decisions."
Sniffle5:07 PM:
"In no way do I want to give you an ultimatum," Madison says -- but it KIND OF IS ONE. "But actions speak louder than words." IS THAT A THREAT??
Peter kisses Madison on the head. "I feel like you're sad right now," he observes. "I'm crazy about you."
The closed captioning says they "both sniffle" and that is ACCURATE.
Be Clear5:05 PM:
Madison says she doesn't want to tell Peter what to do -- and he's still trying to get specific details. He tells her it's not fair to the relationships he has to make that commitment to Madison not to spend the night with them.
"I don't want to tell you yes or no," she says.
"That's something I need to know right now," Peter replies, and he looks SERIOUSLY CONCERNED. "Just so I can be clear."
So, That's a No?5:04 PM:
Outside of the airplane hangar, Madison is having trouble verbalizing what she wants to tell Peter.
"Next week, if you were to sleep with somebody else, it would be really hard for me to move forward in this," she finally says. "I owe it to you to be upfront and honest about that."
"If I were to spend the night with someone else, that's not something you could do?" Peter asks her -- and she pauses.
"It's going to be really hard for me if that's the case," she answers.
"So, that's a no," Peter presumes.
Stronger and Stronger Feelings5:02 PM:
Madison says she's developing "stronger and stronger" feelings for Peter as she asks to talk to him after the rose ceremony.
"I have saved myself for marriage," she tells the camera. "I can't keep moving forward... if I don't get the clarity and peace and confidence I need."
What Happened5:00 PM:
Previously on The Bachelor -- Victoria F. being sassy AF, Hannah Ann telling Peter she's in love with him, and Madison getting emotional about fantasy suite week and her expectations for Peter.
We ended on a cliffhanger -- and now it's time to find out what happened.
