Madison might not have been ready for it -- but we most definitely were.

Fantasy suites made quite the entrance this season on The Bachelor! Peter Weber and his remaining three women, Hannah Ann, Madison and Victoria, headed to Australia on Monday night's episode, where he got the opportunity to spend some off-camera time with them.

Last week's episode saw one of the most dramatic hometown dates in Bachelor history, as Peter was confronted with allegations against Victoria. He still kept her around, with tension shifting this week to Peter and Madison... who gave Peter a non-ultimatum ultimatum about fantasy suites. As she told Peter, she wouldn't feel comfortable moving forward with him if we were to have slept with the other women on the show. (See what Peter told ET about that bombshell here).

So, when Madison told Peter that she was saving herself for marriage, and then he told her that he had been intimate with another woman, their relationship hit the breaks, with Peter begging Madison not to walk away.

ET was live blogging Monday's episode. Scroll down for updates on everything that went down.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

