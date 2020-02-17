It's the beginning of the end!

We made it through Hannah Brown's return, Peter Weber's run-in with an imaginary jaguar, and Mykenna's tongue... and now it's time to meet the family.

Peter says adios to his South American adventures and hola to four sets of skeptical parents as The Bachelor heads to hometowns on Monday night's episode. The Delta pilot will travel to Auburn, Alabama, for Madison, Knoxville, Tennessee, for Hannah Ann, Des Moines, Iowa, for Kelsey and Virginia Beach, Virginia, for Victoria F... where the drama only gets more dramatic.

"It's a very unique hometowns [episode]," Peter teased to ET. "Something that occurs this hometowns, I don't think has ever happened before on the show. I know there's gonna be a lot of opinions about it, and you guys just have to believe me and trust me that I was following my heart."

"It's not gonna make sense to a lot of people and I get that," he continued. "But I made the right decision."

Only three women will continue on the next step of the journey. Scroll down for minute-by-minute updates.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

