It's the beginning of the end!
We made it through Hannah Brown's return, Peter Weber's run-in with an imaginary jaguar, and Mykenna's tongue... and now it's time to meet the family.
Peter says adios to his South American adventures and hola to four sets of skeptical parents as The Bachelor heads to hometowns on Monday night's episode. The Delta pilot will travel to Auburn, Alabama, for Madison, Knoxville, Tennessee, for Hannah Ann, Des Moines, Iowa, for Kelsey and Virginia Beach, Virginia, for Victoria F... where the drama only gets more dramatic.
"It's a very unique hometowns [episode]," Peter teased to ET. "Something that occurs this hometowns, I don't think has ever happened before on the show. I know there's gonna be a lot of opinions about it, and you guys just have to believe me and trust me that I was following my heart."
"It's not gonna make sense to a lot of people and I get that," he continued. "But I made the right decision."
Only three women will continue on the next step of the journey. Scroll down for minute-by-minute updates.
Annoyed6:27 PM:
Victoria is ANNOYED. "For her to say that is very disappointing," Victoria says. "I haven't broken up any relationships, so what relationship did she say that I broke up?"
"She didn't give me details, but these are her words. And obviously you can see how that would put me in a bad headspace," Peter suggests.
"I'm like, just disgusted right now," Victoria replies, with her attitude towards Peter growing by the second.
"Victoria, have you not heard my words?" Peter asks her, confused by her reaction.
"No, I haven't! Because you literally just told me that you don't..." Victoria trails off, as Peter tries to explain he was asking her a question. "It's literally so much drama all the f**king time! I'm so ready to just like, not."
The Biggest Bomb6:25 PM:
Peter meets Victoria on her driveway, and she immediately knows something is wrong.
"You know how on our first date at that concert, you had an ex there? Today, I had an ex there too. Her name is Merissa. We just kind of chatted for a bit, and she brought some stuff up to my attention that she thought that I should know," Peter begins. "She told me that you've caused a lot of other relationships to end. I don't know what she's referring to, but those are her words. And for me, that was like, the biggest bomb."
Crazy6:24 PM:
Victoria tells the camera that she's glad Peter saw a side of her that was "less crazy." She's into Peter now, 35 weeks in -- it hasn't been that long, but it's felt like it -- and can't wait for him to meet her family.
Uh Oh6:19 PM:
"What? You know Victoria?" Peter asks.
"I do. I actually used to be friends with her, and things happened probably a couple months ago, and we're just not friends anymore," Merissa continues. "I've tried to mend the relationship, just because we have mutual friends, and I'm best friends with one of her friends that was here today, but I just feel like -- I want to say this to you, because again, I know who you are is a good person, and I don't think you deserve that. There's been many relationships broken up because of her, and I don't think it's a good relationship for you. Again, I know you're a great guy. We never had any problems ever. So, that's all I want to say to you."
Peter can't hide his shock and disappointment. "You do realize how serious this is for me and her?" he asks Merissa, who tells him that she did, and encouraged him to make his own decisions.
"I would hate to see that come to fruition for you," she says in one final warning, before Peter leaves her with a hug and heads off to find his car.
"That was a complete bomb that just got dropped. I was having the most beautiful time with Victoria today, and I'm confused right now," Peter tells the camera. "I honestly don't know how to go about this."
Be Careful6:18 PM:
Peter then runs into his ex, Merissa.
"Just -- can I say something? Be careful. That's all I'm going to say," Merissa begins. "I'm from here, and I just know what a good guy you are, and I would hate for any of who you are to be affected by somebody else. So, that's really all I'll say -- but I know that you're a great guy, and I don't think you deserve what you're on a date with right now."
Theme Song6:17 PM:
Peter is on cloud nine, singing Hunter Hayes and how he doesn't want easy -- he wants CRAZY and that 100 percent is Victoria's theme song.
Mrs. Weber6:16 PM:
Hunter Hayes is here -- and it doesn't look like Victoria dated him.
"I'm getting married, Mrs. Weber!" Victoria jokes to the camera after seeing Peter's reaction. "I think tonight will just be an amazing end to a beautiful day."
At Ease6:15 PM:
Victoria is "at ease" in her hometown, with only Peter to focus on.
"Today, I'm just having the best time... I feel like I can finally be myself around him," she gushes to the camera.
She has one last surprise for him -- her favorite spot in Virginia Beach.
Smooth Sailing6:14 PM:
Peter meets Victoria at her hometown in Virginia Beach. They play with her dog on the beach and then take some old time photos.
Peter knows they've had some challenges in their relationship, but is hoping for smooth sailing.
Peter LOVES MADISON6:06 PM:
Peter and Madison rehash their day, and she DOESN'T tell him she's falling in love with him.
"Tonight was harder than I thought it was going to be. Her parents grilled me... but after going through it... it makes me feel really confident about us. And I love Madison," Peter admits.
Support6:04 PM:
Madison tells her father that she needs their support to move forward, and her dad says he's concerned about how short of a time they've known each other.
"I don't want him to ask you to do anything," Madison's dad says.
The Last Week6:03 PM:
Peter tells Madison's father that he told her he's falling in love with her.
"She's so pure. Obviously she's shared her strong faith, her morals with you... do you feel you guys are compatible?" Madi's dad asks.
Peter says he's willing to put the work in. "I'm asking you a really tough question... do you know?" Madi's dad asks.
"If this was the last week," Peter begins.
"Obviously this is not the last week," her dad cuts him off.
"I just can't give you an answer right now, and I'm sorry about that," Peter says.
Intimacy6:01 PM:
Madison starts crying, and tells her mom she hasn't fully spoken to Peter about her views of intimacy and how she wants to wait until marriage.
"I am saving myself for marriage," she tells the camera.
Her mom encourages her to maintain her standards -- and says if Peter respects it, she'll know what to do.
Don't Know6:01 PM:
Madison's mom wants to find out if Madison has told Peter about her "faith decisions."
"He has the kindest heart I've ever met," Madison gushes.
"I really don't know what to think," Madison's mom says. 'You seem very happy, and he seems very nice, and obviously he's very handsome... but just... don't know."
Special Plate5:59 PM:
Madi has the "special plate," so everyone at the table has to compliment her. WE ARE STARTING THIS TRADITION FOR OURSELVES BUT WILL ALWAYS HAVE THE SPECIAL PLATE. WHY NOT HAVE COMPLIMENTS EVERY DINNER?
After the compliments, it's time to pray.
More Tears5:57 PM:
Peter arrives at Madison's home -- he'll be meeting her mom, dad, and siblings??? We weren't paying close enough attention SORRY.
Peter has flowers again, and her family gets emotional seeing her again. Everyone loves to cry on this show!!!!
Not There Yet5:52 PM:
Peter says he can't get enough of Madison. He notes Madison never told him she's falling in love back, but he feels it.
"I'm feeling really, really, really good," she tells the camera. "If tonight goes how I hope it goes, I could definitely be falling in love."
Promos5:51 PM:
Peter and Madison battle it out on the court, but Peter gets some shots in.
"I'm nervous for today," he tells her after the game. "Do you think [your parents] think this can work?"
Madison is confident, but WE'VE SEEN THE PROMOS.
Skillz5:49 PM:
Peter meets the head coach, who tells him all about Madison's family and how much he loves him. Then he puts Madi and Peter to the test with some basketball drillz, and Madi shows off her skillz.
"It makes me so happy seeing Peter be a part of this environment and this world," Madison gushes.
Charles Barkley5:47 PM:
Madison takes Peter to the Auburn Arena, and they get a big welcome on the jumbotron. Oh, and then there's Charles Barkley, who warns Peter he better treat Madison "right."
"I have strict orders from Charles Barkley," Peter tells the camera.
Auburn5:44 PM:
We're in Auburn, Alabama, for Madison's hometown. They meet up at Auburn University, which she says has shaped so much of who she is.
Heart Has Fallen5:40 PM:
Peter and Kelsey sit outside to round out the day, just like he did with Hannah Ann.
"Thank you so much for just always being you, and my heart has definitely fallen," Peter tells her, and then he kisses her. Wow, switching it up with the language! Heart HAS FALLEN!
Peter says goodbye and drives off.
A Family of Criers5:39 PM:
Kelsey tears up talking about how scared she is to get her heart broken. "If I come home brokenhearted, we'll just pick up the pieces," she tells her stepdad.
Kelsey tells her mom that she's cried so much during this process and now her mom is crying over scared she is. A FAMILY OF CRIERS. This is where she gets it from!
100 Percent5:38 PM:
Peter tells Kelsey's mom that he sees a lot of similarities between him and Kelsey.
Kelsey's mom says nobody's ever "done this," but we're not sure that "this" means. Still, Kelsey's mom has concerns. "Don't break my girl's heart. Do you understand?" she asks Peter, who says he "100 percent" does.
Checking Boxes5:37 PM:
Kelsey goes off to chat with her sisters, and says they've had to "overcome stuff" like #ChampagneGate. OK, she doesn't specifically mention the incident, but we wish she would have.
She says Peter checks off a lot of boxes, and that she'd accept his proposal.
Toast5:34 PM:
Peter meets Kelsey's very blonde family. "I hope that they, at the end of tonight, can see the connection Kelsey and I have."
They all sit down for dinner and Peter's favorite -- WINE! He makes a toast to Kelsey's family but doesn't mention how their relationship began with #ChampagneGate.
Beanie5:29 PM:
Peter loves people telling him they love him, and now he can't wait to meet Kelsey's family.
"It did feel good to let him know," Kelsey says. "I am in love with Peter."
Kelsey tells Peter she didn't expect to feel this way, and we are so distracted by his gloves and beanie.
Another Love Confession5:28 PM:
Kelsey knows she's in love with Peter, and is really to tell him.
"I know how I feel about you, and... I can honestly say that I'm in love with you," she reveals. "I know my family will see that."
Peter SAYS NOTHING and kisses her. Sounds about right.
Aftertaste5:27 PM:
Peter says he knows Kelsey is ready for marriage, and he's ready to have some fun.
"Kelsey and I, we've definitely enjoyed a lot of wine," Peter says. "I can't think of a more fitting date... than making our own blend of wine."
Peter gushes over his relationship with Kelsey not being "bland" and then talks about the "aftertaste" -- THIS IS NOT HOW WE WOULD DESCRIBE THIS RELATIONSHIP.
Call Back5:25 PM:
Peter is in Kelsey's hometown in Iowa, and instead of drinking wine, they're making it.
Is this a call back to her champagne crisis at the beginning of the season?
In Love5:18 PM:
Hannah Ann one-ups him. "I am in love with you," she gushes. "I am devoted and I'm committed."
"This is gonna work," she tells Peter.
Peter says he can see himself proposing to Hannah Ann, and says goodbye.
"I'm in love with you," Hannah whispers.
He Said It5:16 PM:
"I will only tell her that if I really know that's how I feel," Peter promises to the camera.
He chats with Hannah Ann outside (how is this date already over?) and opens up about how his talk with her dad went. "He kind of gave me a little warning tonight," Peter says. "I know how I'm feeling about you, and I can honestly say that I'm falling in love with you."
"Just being here tonight with your family, it feels so right, and you make me so happy," he adds, going in for a kiss.
Eek5:15 PM:
Hannah Ann's dad gives it to Peter straight. "There is other young ladies involved," he notes.
"There's something real here and it's just been week after week just climbing like crazy," Peter says. Hannah Ann's dad doesn't look too excited.
Peter says he's falling in love with Hannah Ann, and her dad still doesn't look happy. "I wasn't expecting that, for you say that... when you say that to her, that's very, very serious for her to hear that," he says. "I'd rather you not say that unless you truly mean it... don't even waste a word."
A Warning5:14 PM:
Peter tells Hannah Ann's mom that she's told him she's falling in love with him. He says he wants to tell Hannah Ann she feels the same.
"I'm going to support her, but her dad is -- she's the oldest, and she's the first girl, and her dad would need to hear some version of that... he's not going to give her away to just anybody," Hannah Ann's mom warns.
Not Crying5:13 PM:
Hannah Ann sits down to chat with her sister, and shows her the letter Peter just wrote her. Her sister starts crying, Hannah Ann starts crying, and we're NOT crying.
"I have never seen you this happy before," Hannah Ann's sister says.
Skeptical5:12 PM:
"Can you honestly sit here and tell me tonight it's not just a flash in a pan?" Hannah Ann's dad tells the camera. He is SKEPTICAL.
Not Impressed5:09 PM:
Flowers in hand, Peter prepares to meet Hannah Ann's family. Her mom is already crying.
"Seeing the emotion in her family... it's so beautiful to see," Peter gushes. No one loves crying more than Peter.
Hannah Ann's mom is so excited about their date, but her dad DOES NOT LOOK IMPRESSED.
Hoping For5:05 PM:
After their axe throwing adventure, Peter returns the favor and shows Hannah Ann the letter he wrote about her.
"This is for you," he tells her, and her heart is MELTING. "That's what I was hoping for.
Real Man5:03 PM:
Hannah Ann says her dad is tough -- so she's ready to make a "real man" out of Peter.
She takes Peter axe throwing in an attempt to show her dad that "California boy" Peter can hang.
Peter isn't the most natural of axe throwers, but eventually he hits the bullseye.
First Hometown5:02 PM:
Peter has had a GREAT time in Peru, and he thinks one of the remaining women will be his wife.
First off -- Hannah Ann's hometown in Knoxville, Tennessee.
