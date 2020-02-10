Six becomes four on Monday's episode of The Bachelor.

Following the five hours of content last week, this week we just have one (!!!) episode of the ABC dating show -- but that doesn't mean less drama. With Peter Weber's list of contestants dwindling, feelings go into overdrive. It's time to start spilling secrets, and both Madison and Kelsey have things to get off their chest as production heads to Lima, Peru.

ET will be live blogging Monday's episode, during which Peter makes the tough decision of whose families he'll meet on next week's hometown dates. Madison, Kelsey, Hannah Ann, Kelley, Natasha and Victoria F. remain -- who will get Peter's rose?

Circle back when the episode kicks off for a play by play of what's going down.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

