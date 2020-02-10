Peter Weber dropped the L-bomb on Monday's episode ofThe Bachelor. Well, kind of.

The 28-year-old pilot revealed he was falling in love for the first time during this week's episode. He made the bold confession to Madison, after she had opened up about how serious her faith was to her and her family.

"I see a future with you," Madison began. "I know with hometowns coming up, you know how much family means to me."

The 23-year-old explained how much she looks up to her father, and wants someone who embodies the same qualities he has -- including his "relationship with the Lord."

"I totally hear that, and I want a family one day, more than anything," Peter responded, adding that he loves how important Madison's faith is to her, and finds it inspiring.

"I've been raised in a Christian household, and I definitely had faith... I feel like my faith could be stronger," he admitted. "That's me being brutally honest."

Still, Peter said faith is something that's important to him. "I've always bee a believer that there's no time frame on something of how you're feeling. And it's scary as hell for me, but I feel so good about you," he continued, before dropping his own confession. "I know that I'm falling in love with you."

Peter told ET's Lauren Zima that he was being "honest" with the Alabama native.

"Madison and I had an amazing dinner conversation. That whole date was just very beautiful. She's just very honest with me, and opened up about something that was very important to her, a very important part of her life, and I was very honest with her as well," he shared.

"I just feel like at that point you know we were... it was just a really good moment for us moving forward and just understanding each other a little bit more," Peter continued. "I loved that conversation. I loved my entire date with her."

Monday's episode of The Bachelor sees Peter condense his group of Bachelorettes from six to four, as he prepares to meet their families at hometown dates on next week's episode. The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

