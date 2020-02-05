Peter Weber may have survived his run-in with the golf cart on Monday's episode of The Bachelor -- but that was nothing compared to the drama in store on Wednesday's episode.

The cast and crew make their way to Santiago, Chile, on this week's bonus episode of the ABC dating show, and that's where Peter decides it's time to get down to business.

Fans will see the 28-year-old pilot grill frontrunner Hannah Ann on her relationship past, questioning whether she's really ready for marriage. Another woman will get a second one-on-one date, but it's on the group date that drama will soar. Where does that lead us? To the infamous two-on-one date. That's right -- two women, one rose, one stays, one goes!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The show will also air an episode on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

