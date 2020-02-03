The Bachelor is heading to Central America -- but it's not all roses for Peter Weber.

The half-Cuban Bachelor and his remaining women head to Costa Rica on Monday's three-hour (yes, three-hour) episode of the ABC dating series, which will see Peter's shocking freak accident. Peter, who arrived in the country before his contestants, found himself in the hospital after his head collided with a golf cart. He told ET that it "looked like a murder scene."

"There was a ton of blood... It just started pouring out," he revealed. "My forehead was literally split open."

Peter also said that his injury "didn't slow anything down" with production, but it did have an effect on the women. "I walk up and I see them for the first time and they were just like, 'Oh. OMG, what happened?' I told them some crazy story like I fought a puma off in the jungle to kind of like make it sound better," he joked.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The show will also air on Wednesday this week, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

