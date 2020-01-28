Chase Rice and his ex, Victoria Fuller, don't exactly see eye to eye on their romance -- or what happened afterward.

The musician appeared on Monday night's episode ofThe Bachelor to play his new music during a private concert for Peter Weber and one of his contestants. Little did Rice know, that contestant would turn out to be Fuller, with whom he had a romantic past.

"He was singing to me and making these faces at me. He told me he didn't want me to come on the show. He didn't want me to come on here!" Fuller tearfully told a producer after his performance. She later told Weber, "We dated but I broke it off with him because his lifestyle doesn't really match up to what I want, and I knew I wanted to give this a try with you."

While Rice is in Amsterdam on his The Pint of Anything Tour and hasn't yet watched the episode, on Tuesday, he exclusively set the record straight to ET on Fuller's on-camera claims about their relationship. According to the singer, he and Fuller weren't anything serious. He previously told ET that Fuller was "a girl that I hung out with one time," and that while he knew she was a contestant on the show, he never expected to perform during her date with Weber.

Rice also shut down Fuller's claim that he told her he did not want her going on the show. "If anybody wanted to go on that show, I would be the last person to try and stop 'em," he shared.

While some fans thought that maybe the music Rice performed on the episode -- or his new record, The Album Part I -- was about Fuller, he told ET that it's another woman who inspired those songs.

"Nah, my ex-girlfriend was who I was with the last two years on and off, who the album is about," Rice explained. In fact, he feels for his "actual ex," saying "I hate it for her."

Other fans, meanwhile, have been sending Rice their support, with some even encouraging him to be the next Bachelor. "I can assure the internet that'll never happen," he joked.

Rice previously told ET that he was looking forward to making his Bachelor appearance more about his music than the drama created by his appearance on the show -- and that he felt he was thrown "under the bus."

"I'm like, 'You guys are gonna try to make it about some drama.' I'm not cool with that. I'm gonna make it about the music and turn it back to the songs, and that's why I’m dropping The Album Part I then," Rice shared.



"I'm not watching the season, but I gotta watch that one [episode] just to see how it all plays out. Lord knows I'm a little nervous," he confessed. "At the end of the day, I didn’t do a damn thing wrong. I was just trying to play music."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

