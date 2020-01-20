Victoria F.'s past is about to catch up to her.

The Virginia Beach native has, for the most part, flown under the radar on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, but that's all about to change next week. The promo at the end of Monday's episode of the ABC dating show featured Victoria getting a one-on-one date with Peter -- where her ex-boyfriend, Chase Rice, was the musical guest.

Was it a genius move by producers or a total coincidence? We'll find out more next week. For now, here's what to know about Chase and his past relationship with Victoria.

1. He's Been on Reality TV

Chase is a country singer now, but that wasn't always the case. He's got quite the varied resume, from being a former college football linebacker, former NASCAR pit crew member and former contestant on Survivor.

The 34-year-old competed on Survivor: Nicaragua in 2010, placing second to Jud "Fabio" Birza.

2. He Just Hit No. 1

The musician's first studio album, Friday Nights & Sunday Mornings, was released in 2010, and he's been making his name in country music ever since. Chase, who scored his first No. 1 single on country radio last year with his 2017 track, "Eyes On You," co-wrote Florida Georgia Line's song "Cruise."

He released his EP, Ready Set Roll, in 2013, and his dropped his full-length album, Ignite the Night, the following year. Ignite the Night debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Top Country Albums.

3. He Dated Victoria Before The Bachelor

Not much is known about the specifics of Chase and Victoria's relationship, but they did date before she went on the show -- and were serious enough (or recent enough) for her to be embarrassed by his appearance on her date with Peter.

"Chase and I dated," she nervously tells the Bachelor in the bombshell promo.



"Wait, what?" Weber asks before Victoria storms off, saying, "I can’t do this."

4. He Joked With ET About Dating Hannah Brown

Watch Garth Brooks Surprise Superfan and Fellow Musician Chase Rice! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Watch Garth Brooks Surprise Superfan and Fellow Musician Chase Rice! (Exclusive)

While speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura at the CMA Awards in November, Chase said he was single -- and looking forward to connecting with the Bachelorette star at the event.

"Yeah, I need to go meet her. You're the second person to bring her up. Let's do it," he shared, noting he likes to meet a woman "in person." "It's like it's a cooler story if you're like... They're like, 'How'd you meet? Uh -- I met on Instagram.' Like, that doesn't sound cool."

"I clearly need to meet this girl now," he added of the now-Dancing With the Stars champ. "If she's a good dancer, she's gonna teach me, 'cause I'm not."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor': Multiple Women's Pasts Catch Up to Them, Leaving Peter Weber as 'Frustrated' As Ever

'Bachelor' Peter Weber Sends a Woman Home After Accusations by the Other Women -- But Then Regrets It

'The Bachelor': Demi Burnett Has Her 'Eyes Peeled' For Liars on Peter Weber's Season (Exclusive)

'Bachelor' Peter Weber Says Goodbye to Hannah Brown and Drowns In Champagne Gate | Roses & Rosé This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery