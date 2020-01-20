#ChampagneGate isn't over!

Peter Weber closed the book on his romance with Hannah Brown on last week's episode of The Bachelor, as the women in the house opened a new one between Hannah Ann and Kelsey. The case of the mistaken champagne turned into a she-said, she-said, with name calling and accusations of bullying -- which Peter didn't hesitate to address.

The drama between the ladies has officially started, but with no clear villain, we're not quite sure whose side we're on. Of course, Monday's episode won't solely focus on the Hannah Ann and Kelsey feud -- it is Peter's journey to find love, and he's got a few dates to get through. Join us when this week's episode kicks off for minute-by-minute updates of everything going down.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

