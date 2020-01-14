Pour a glass of bubbly and settle in for some of these hilarious fan reactions to the The Bachelor’s latest trending topic -- #champagnegate.

During the latest episode of the ABC reality series, Kelsey excitedly prepared to enjoy her birthday bottle of Dom Perignon with Peter Weber.

Yet, as she got ready to crack open the pricey bottle, which she had been saving for a year, pop went her bubbly dreams in the next room!

It turned out rival contestant Hannah Ann was already enjoying the bottle with Peter, who tried to mend fences by presenting Kelsey the bottle that Hannah was supposed to have opened.

However, as she started drinking from the bottle it exploded and fans can’t get enough of the hilarious scene, with many taking to Twitter to share their reactions.

One viewer compared the incident to a scene from The Office, while another posted a GIF implying that the show’s producers had shaken up the bottle so that it would explode.

The Bachelor producers shaking the bottle of champagne before Kelsey drank it #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/8SR4s6k7up — Maddy Tyler (@maddy2324) January 14, 2020

Another fan backed Kelsey’s horrified reaction to the unauthorized corking but posting a photo showing the stark price difference of the two bottles involved.

“If Kelsey can get through this cocktail party, I can get through anything. #ChampagneGate #TheBachelor,” wrote another fan.

If Kelsey can get through this cocktail party, I can get through anything. #ChampagneGate#TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/RKoRBt1Xsy — Megan Lenz (@Megan_Lenz) January 14, 2020

Even The Bachelor host Chris Harrison, who has seen endless cringe-worthy moments on the show, urged his followers not to miss the scene.

“I’m warning you #ChampagneGate is must see, cringe worthy tv like never before #TheBachelor,” he tweeted.

I’m warning you #ChampagneGate is must see, cringe worthy tv like never before #TheBachelor — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) January 13, 2020

See more fun reactions below.

Whichever producer told Hannah Ann to go pop that champagne and cause #champagnegate#TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/dxUKWcdNY8 — Erika Mackie (@amerikan_dreamm) January 14, 2020

Oh my god thank you #BachelorNation As a lifelong fan, that was without a doubt the funniest scene I’ve EVER seen on the show. I practically peed myself.. thank you Kelsey 😂 🍾 🤣#ChampagneGate#TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/aVYEGffGPX — Andy Signore (@andysignore) January 14, 2020

The only thing that could have made this better is if she accidentally grabbed a cream pie to wipe her face with. Thank you @BachelorABC for this wonderful ridiculousness. #ChampagneGatepic.twitter.com/VpRzOTW0Pk — Melissa Peterman (@Followtheblonde) January 14, 2020

Chris Harrison slipping Peter a note from #TheBachelor producers that says he has to keep Kelsey: pic.twitter.com/pDyQxhuA1j — the bachelor & bitchelor 🌹 (@acceptedrose) January 14, 2020

#TheBachelor producers watching Kelsey and Hannah Ann fight knowing they orchestrated Champagne-Gate pic.twitter.com/j7V07BbFHt — Sarah Hanlon (@SarahHanlon_) January 14, 2020

AND THEN got Kelsey to drink from a completely different bottle just for it to explode in her face.

No one works harder than #TheBachelor production team! 😂 😂 — NattyB (@NatB36) January 14, 2020

If they gave me a dollar for every time I’ve watched the video of Kelsey choking on the champagne... #bachelornation#TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/2FBNAyWrY6 — XimenaConEquis. (@arvstv) January 14, 2020

SOMEONE OPENS KELSEY’S BOTTLE AND THEN THE SECOND BOTTLE EXPLODES IN HER FACE?! I HAVE NEVER LAUGHED SO HARD FROM THIS SHOW. You can’t script this shit. THIS SHOW. #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/6vqCIarPTU — Emily Schwartz (@emilycschwartz) January 14, 2020

