January Jones is opening up about her past relationship with Nick Viall.

On the most recent episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Jones revealed that she and the Bachelor franchise star "went out on a couple of dates" after he slid into her direct messages on Instagram. This all began when the Mad Men star got hooked on the reality show during one of Viall's appearances -- he was a contestant on two seasons of The Bachelorette, starred on one season of Bachelor in Paradise, and eventually led his own season of The Bachelor in 2017.

"I got super into it and it was one of Nick's seasons -- he did several -- and I was just blasting that guy," she said of criticizing the 39-year-old reality star on social media and during talk show appearances. "... Nick slid into my DMs, and he’s like, 'I’m so sorry that your perception of me is so negative, I’d love to take you out to coffee and see if I can change your mind.' And I squealed."

"I was like, 'I hate that guy!' My sister’s like, 'If you don’t go, you will forever regret it,'" Jones continued. "So I agreed to go on a date with him, or to drinks or whatever, and as I met him I was rounding the corner and I saw him and he has a very distinct walk, and I had this instinct to, like, run up to him and wrap my legs around his waist, do you know, like they do [on the show]? I stopped myself."

The 42-year-old actress said the date was "good," though all she did was "grill him about the show."

The pair ended up going "on a couple dates" after Jones found herself attracted to Viall.

"The thing that attracted me to Nick was he seemed like -- I mean he was cast as the 'villain' -- but he was actually, he had a bit of a brain, you know, so there was something else there," she said. "That's all we were talking about really."

Though it wasn't a lasting romantic connection, Jones was thrilled to get some Bachelor scoop out of Viall, who confirmed to her that he fell in love "several times" while on the reality series.

"I got a lot of juicy inside stuff," she said. "... When they come out of the limo and they have these little shticks or whatever, producers are handing them to them. And then I just felt bad for the people who get, like, the dolphin costume. And here was all kinds of other stuff, but they do share a lot of germs with a lot of people."

Jones first publicly expressed interest in Viall during his season of The Bachelor in 2017, telling James Corden on The Late Late Show that Viall was "pretty cute." Rumors of a romance between the pair didn't begin circulating until January 2018 after a source told ET that "they've been spending time together, but things are super casual."

"He's a friend of mine. He's super sweet," Jones told ET in February 2018. "No, I'm single. But, he's a friend of mine and tells me lots of inside scoops."

