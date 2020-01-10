Peter Weber is proud of his Cuban roots!

ET correspondent Matt Cohen caught up with the 28-year-old Bachelor at ABC's Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday, and Weber, whose mother, Barbara, is Cuban, revealed his favorite things about his culture.

"Rice and black beans -- that's my all-time favorite food. And platanos. I love the Cuban food," Weber said of his favorite Cuban meal, before sharing the values he hopes to pass down to his own family.

"I think more than anything it's just the closeness and the family that the Cuban culture brings," he said. "You know family is everything on the island and just... [for] everyone around the world that is Cuban."

"You know you guys obviously see how close I am with my family. There's a reason. And I wouldn't change it for the world," said Weber, who previously shared that he still lives at home in large part due to his Cuban culture.

When ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Weber and his parents prior to the start of filming, he reiterated the importance of family to him and his hopes that his future wife will feel the same.

"We're very close," Weber said of himself and his parents. "I need someone who values family as much as I do."

After filming of the show wrapped, ET spoke to Weber again and he assured fans that his Cuban roots were featured prominently throughout his season.

"You see a lot of my Cuban roots come out from probably the first episode," he said. "There's definitely a theme of the whole Hispanic side throughout the show, I'm not gonna lie. It's cool. And I love that."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Peter Weber Dishes on Night One and Talks Hannah B This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Jake Owen Writes an 'Alabama Hannah' Song About Peter Weber's 'Bachelor' Premiere

'Bachelor' Viewers Think This Frontrunner Made Her Own Fan Account: See The Comment

'Bachelor' Peter Weber on Rachel Lindsay: Where They Stand After Her Criticism (Exclusive)

Related Gallery