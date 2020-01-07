Peter Weber isn't ashamed of not leaving the nest.

Fresh off the premiere of his season of The Bachelor, the 28-year-old airline pilot stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed why he still lives under his parents' roof.

"I'm owning it," he said. "I think what a lot of people have to realize is I come from a Cuban family. Cuban culture, it's a little bit different than the American culture. It is. And it's not unusual for a family to live together for a long time."

In fact, Weber previously told ET's Lauren Zima that "there's definitely a theme of the whole Hispanic side throughout the show."

"It's cool," he told ET. "And I love that."

As for how much longer Peter plans to count his parents as roommates, he told the late-night host that it will only be "a couple more months."

When ET caught up with Weber ahead of the start of his season, he opened up about how his parents have supported his dating life while he's lived at home.

"I've brought girls home and it's not weird. The next morning I'll wake up and the girl is downstairs making breakfast with my mom and they're chatting it up and that's just the way it's been," he told ET. "I feel so blessed to be able to call them my parents. They've been the most amazing inspiration for me. Growing up has been the best time ever and I want what they have."

While filming has been wrapped since the end of November, Weber remained tight-lipped about the end results of the show on Kimmel. That didn't stop the host from continuing his Bachelor franchise tradition of naming the woman he thinks Weber will end up choosing. This year, Kimmel predicted that Madison, Kelley, and Hannah Ann will make up the top three finalists, before opting for the latter as the ultimate winner.

The predictions certainly seem on par with the first episode, as Madison went on the first one-on-one date -- which consisted of attending Weber's parents' vow renewal ceremony, Kelley met Weber prior to filming and spent a lot of time making out with him during the premiere, and Hannah Ann was the recipient of the first impression rose.

"You kissed her on night one. She got the first impression rose. She made you a painting," Kimmel said of his final pick. "... She lives with her parents too."

"You seem to have a thing for Hannahs in general," the host added, referencing Weber's previous relationship with Hannah Brown, who returned in dramatic fashion during Monday's premiere.

As for what fans can expect from the rest of the season, Weber previously told ET that the whole thing "was the most amazing experience of my life, but the toughest."

"I had such an insane, such an amazing group of women that I fell, and I fell for multiple people. I did," he shared. "It was tough for me, giving my heart to different people and for sure the last week was the hardest of my life. I never thought, never pictured it going that way. I never imagined feeling that or ending that way."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

