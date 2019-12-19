Peter Weber has a plan to top the windmill.

The 28-year-old pilot's time in the fantasy suite with Bachelorette Hannah Brown is hard to forget -- but he already has a few ideas about how to make the women on his season of The Bachelor feel special.

"I think we try to introduce some ladies to a new club," he told ET's Lauren Zima during an exclusive tour of the Bachelor mansion just hours before meeting his contestants for the first time. "I do know how to fly jets, and it's a very prestigious club, so who knows?"

The Westlake Village, California, native wouldn't disclose whether he's already a member of the mile high club, but did promise that as sexy as his season gets, it'll also be safe. "I'm a very safe guy. I practice safety in everything I do," he said, referencing the condom Brown found in his car during his hometown date on The Bachelorette. "I'm not going to stop now."

Weber was announced as our next Bachelor in September, after making it to the top three on Brown's season. While there seemed to be several good contenders for the gig -- including Mike Johnson and Tyler Cameron -- Weber said he knew he had got the job for "a couple weeks" before the news went public.

"I had to keep it a secret from my parents, because they wanted to get a genuine reaction [for the cameras]. That was tough," he shared. "I had to go fly a red-eye flight the day I found out I got it, and I was like, 'How the hell am I gonna do this right now?' It was the most wired flight I ever had. It was pretty easy to stay up that time."

From their memorable appearance during his hometown date to their hilarious cheering when Brown revealed she and Weber had sex four times in the windmill, the Delta pilot's parents, Barbara and Peter Sr., have been supportive of him every step of the way. It's no surprise that they were at the mansion as he got ready to embark on his journey as Bachelor.

"We've very supportive parents," Barbara said, noting that that support extends to their son's sex life.

"They are," confirmed Weber, who still lives at home when he's not flying. "I've brought girls home and it's not weird. The next morning I'll wake up and the girl is downstairs making breakfast with my mom and they're chatting it up and that's just the way it's been."

"I feel so blessed to be able to call them my parents," he gushed. "They've been the most amazing inspiration for me. Growing up has been the best time ever and I want what they have."

As for what qualities he's looking for in a woman to create that happily ever after, the half-Cuban Bachelor said it's pretty simple. "I am looking for someone who just has that huge heart full of love. [I want someone] that's ready to share that with me, because I know I'm ready to share that with them," he said.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more from our exclusive interview with Weber on tonight's ET. Find out how to watch here.

