It's not often that one of the biggest dramatic moments on The Bachelor is between the leading man and a golf cart.

Weeks into his season, Bachelor Peter Weber was rushed to the hospital after suffering an injury to his face in an accident involving a golf cart in Costa Rica. As Bachelor host Chris Harrison told ET's Lauren Zima on Monday, he hopes the freak accident is not what Weber is solely known for at the end of the season.

As for how much the injury affected production of the show, the ABC host says "it should have affected the show more," but Weber "was a team player."

"This is why I love Peter, he immediately was apologetic about [the injury] and he felt so bad that he messed up the show and ruined our lives and ruined the franchise," Harrison quips of Weber being overly sorry about the injury, noting that the wound didn't stop the Bachelor from "diving into waterfalls and pools of water" on dates.

He adds, "He was such a sweet and sincere loving guy."

Harrison previously assured ET that Weber was fine following the accident, which occurred on Oct. 8.

"Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100 percent OK and production is already back underway," he said at the time. "He's still the dashing, handsome pilot we've all dreamed of."

Weeks later, Weber had his stitches removed, though a bandage remained on his forehead as he was photographed in Lima, Peru, in late October. He then showed off his scar on his Instagram Story after returning from filming a month later.

But Harrison insists that there will be much more drama than just Weber's face injury -- and teases that the show may have already found one of its villain. "There is a lot of drama this season -- and it involves several of the women. There's a lot of layers," he notes.

The medical sales rep from Virginia Beach is "the most everything," according to Chris Harrison. ABC/Randy Holmes

Harrison says one contestant in particular, 25-year-old Victoria Fuller, is part of, you guessed it, a "wild ride."

"There are a lot of firsts with her and ...some of it is self-induced, some of it just happens to her," he explains.

When asked if she's a villain, Harrison admits, "I don't know if she's the season villain but I think she ends up as one, yeah."

He adds, "I guess it's hard to pin her as a quote-unquote villain because there's a lot of layers, a lot of interesting dramatic layers to this season with a lot of these women."

Harrison says Weber on The Bachelor reminds him of Ben Higgins' season.

"I will say this, and I don't mean this as a pilot reference or anything, it's a wild ride for people," he says. "It's a very wild ride. I was trying to think of a season I could go back and reference, kind of like Ben Higgins' season, where it's a guy who really wears his heart and emotions on his sleeve and is really good at compartmentalizing but almost too much. So, where it really lends he has a tough time kind of just cutting the cord with people and things kind of linger. That makes it difficult as he kind of kicks the can down the road. You need some emotional roadblocks and things get pretty tough down the road."

The Bachelor returns Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

