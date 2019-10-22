'Bachelor' Peter Weber Photographed for First Time Since Face Injury

Peter Weber isn't letting his injury get him down.

The Bachelor was all smiles as he posed with a fan at Kennedy Park in Lima, Peru, on Saturday, marking the first time he's been photographed since suffering an injury to his face on Oct. 8.

Weber was injured while getting into a golf cart in Costa Rica, where The Bachelor was filming. "Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100 percent OK and production is already back underway," host Chris Harrison exclusively told ET at the time. "He's still the dashing, handsome pilot we've all dreamed of."

Weber reportedly had his stitches removed last week. In Saturday's photo, a small bandage can be seen above Weber's right eye, extending near the top of his forehead.

The pilot couldn't have been more excited to start his Bachelor journey ahead of filming.

"This is life-changing. I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, and that person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with," he told Harrison after he was announced as the next franchise lead. “I've had the most amazing example of my parents, growing up, and I feel like the luckiest kid ever. I saw so much love in my household, and just 30 some odd years later now, they're that much in love with each other."

See more on Weber in the video below.

