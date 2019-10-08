New Bachelor Peter Weber sustained injuries to his face following an accident in Costa Rica, ET can confirm.

In an exclusive statement to ET, Bachelor host Chris Harrison called it a "freak accident."

“Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway," Harrison says. "He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of."

According to multiple reports, the 28-year-old reality star, who was recently announced as the franchise’s new lead, was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery after injuring himself while getting onto a golf cart while filming the ABC series.

Radar Online was first to report the news and claimed Weber required 22 stitches on his face.

ET has reached out to ABC and Warner Bros. for comment.

Weber was confirmed as the season 24 Bachelor in September, after placing third in Hannah Brown’s recent season of The Bachelorette.

"This is life-changing. I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, and that person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with," he said at the time of the announcement. “I've had the most amazing example of my parents, growing up, and I feel like the luckiest kid ever. I saw so much love in my household, and just 30 some odd years later now, they're that much in love with each other.”

