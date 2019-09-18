Demi Burnett has high hopes for Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the Bachelor in Paradise star at the show's season six finale taping, which aired on Tuesday, where she revealed her wishes for the future of the Bachelor franchise.

"I hope he windmills it all season long!" Burnett said, referring to Weber having sex four times with her good friend, Hannah Brown, in their windmill fantasy suite on The Bachelorette.

In all seriousness, the blonde beauty thinks Weber will make a "great Bachelor." "I hope he kind of finds his own little fun thing," she shared. "You know, we had the fence [with Colton Underwood] and the windmill. I can't wait to see what Peter's fun little thing will be."

"Oh my God, mile high club!" Burnett exclaimed. "Yes, Peter. Get it."

Dylan Barbour, who starred with Weber on Brown's season of The Bachelorette, is also hopeful about seeing the franchise reach new heights at 30,000 feet.

"He loves hard and I think he loves very quick, so he's gonna be in for a wild one, for sure," he said. "From windmills to planes -- they're going to have some damn good dates on this season. I could only imagine."

"Peter can take me on a date. I would love to go on a plane with him. He's sick," joked Barbour, who ended this season of Bachelor in Paradise engaged to Hannah Godwin.

Burnett also finished the season in a committed relationship, as she and girlfriend Kristian Haggerty proposed to each other. It was the franchise's first same-sex engagement (and relationship!). Burnett joked to ET about getting married on next season of Paradise "if it's free," but for now, they're just enjoying their relationship.

As for the future of the franchise, Burnett said she doesn't want to "carry the torch" for how queer relationships are handled.

"I think that it just will happen naturally. Hopefully everything will just be normalized -- you know, it won't be like, 'Oh the queer couple.' It'll be like, 'Oh, the couple,'" she expressed.

The Bachelor will air this January on ABC. See more in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

