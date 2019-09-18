Ben Higgins thinks Peter Weber'sBachelor season will be full of surprises.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the Generous Coffee co-founder at the season six finale taping of Bachelor in Paradise, where he offered up his opinion on our next Bachelor, who was announced just moments before.

"Peter is... he's sneaky," Higgins said. "He has the smile, he has the charm. He doesn't have the rough and rugged look. So, he kind of looks like this innocent boy, and all of a sudden you open his console and it's full of condoms. So, I think it's going to be a very intimate season."

Weber had several surprising moments on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. First, when she found a condom in his car during his hometown date, and second, when she revealed that she and Weber had sex multiple times on their fantasy suite date in a windmill.

"I have a feeling that this might be crazy, but isn't Peter a part of the windmill?" Higgins noted. "So yeah, I'd have to say everything leading up to this points that it being a pretty intimate season."

"He was kinda the guy that snuck up on me, because he looks super innocent and I actually bet he is, but then you saw some pretty heavy like scenes with him and Hannah during the season," he shared.

While some fans had been hoping for other men to get the gig, like Mike Johnson or Derek Peth, both of whom appeared on Bachelor in Paradise this season, Higgins thinks Weber will be "loved" as the Bachelor.

As for comparisons viewers have drawn between Weber and Bachelors past, Higgins sort of sees it.

"If he looks like Nick [Viall], he's gonna age really well. Me -- not so much, but I do see it," he joked. "He seems like a nice dude. I've never met him. I hope to at some point."

Weber's former Bachelorette co-star, Dylan Barbour, meanwhile, couldn't be happier for him. "Peter, I'm super excited for him. I think America's going to fall even more in love with Peter. He's such a good guy. [He's] super open about where his head's at, and what he's feeling, and that's just not what you see from a lot of people," he expressed.

"I feel like he's going to have a really emotional season because I think from the get-go, he's going to have probably a solid connection with some women right off the bat, and it's going to be hard for him to figure out and navigate what that whole experience is like," Barbour guessed. "He loves hard and I think he loves very quick, so he's gonna be in for a wild one, for sure."

"From windmills to planes -- they're going to have some damn good dates on this season. I could only imagine... Peter can take me on a date. I would love to go on a plane with him. He's sick," Barbour joked.

The Bachelor will air next January on ABC. See more in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

