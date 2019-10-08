Chris Harrison is giving Bachelor fans an update on Peter Weber's injury.

In an exclusive statement to ET, the host of the beloved reality show reveals that Weber "suffered a freak accident."

"He got a cut on his head," Harrison said in the statement. "He did get stitches but he's 100% OK and production is already back underway."

"He's still the dashing, handsome pilot we've all dreamed of," added Harrison.

ET confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Weber -- the new star of the Bachelor franchise -- had sustained injuries to his face following an accident in Costa Rica.

Weber was confirmed as the season 24 Bachelor in September, after placing third in Hannah Brown’s recent season of The Bachelorette.

"This is life-changing. I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, and that person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with," he said at the time of the announcement. “I've had the most amazing example of my parents, growing up, and I feel like the luckiest kid ever. I saw so much love in my household, and just 30 some odd years later now, they're that much in love with each other.”

