The former pageant queen's season of The Bachelorette may have come and gone, but she's not done shaking things up on TV. The first official footage from Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor debuted on Monday night's season finale of Dancing With the Stars -- featuring Brown getting close to Weber. While it's unclear what she's there for, one thing's for sure: fans should expect turbulence on the pilot's season.

"I'm so confused right now. What are you doing here?" Weber asks Brown in the trailer, as they cozy up on a couch.

"Making decisions for my heart, because I know there's still something there, and I would do anything for a relationship," she replies.

"Hannah Brown, what I'm about to say is extremely crazy," Weber says. "What would you say if I asked you to come be part of the house?"

Over the last several months, Brown has been competing on Dancing With the Stars, so it's safe to say she didn't join the other women in the house. However, she's not the only woman to get close to Weber in the dramatic trailer. He's seen making out with several different women, with some of them professing their love for him. Then, things get intense.

"You can't do these things with other women, or I'm leaving," one woman is heard saying in the clip.

"I don't want this to just feel like it's all about sex, but I have been intimate," Weber replies. "I can't lie to you about that."

Weber placed third on Brown's season of The Bachelorette, as she sent him home after their famous fantasy suite date, where she later revealed they had sex four times. That windmill became the focus of Weber's first official Bachelor promo, which ET debuted earlier this month.

"It was a memorable moment, I think, for everyone," Brown told ET at the time. "So, they had to put it in the promo."

The 25-year-old also offered some advice to Weber, who was wrapping up filming on his season (he's since handed out his final rose).

"I think it's just taking those moments to really get to know the person without the cameras and to make sure that you're really vulnerable and honest with each other," Brown said. "Just because the show has ended, your life is still starting, and to really get to know what you're in and be able to make confident decisions for yourself moving forward too."



"Just because the show ends, doesn't mean that's the ending. You really need to understand what your relationship is, and I hope that his is a fairy tale and something he's always been looking for," she added.

The Bachelor returns with a three-hour premiere on Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

