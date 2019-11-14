New 'Bachelor' Poster Reveals Peter Weber's Tagline

Pilot Pete is ready for takeoff!

On Thursday, ABC dropped the first poster for the upcoming season of The Bachelor, which will have pilot Peter Weber handing out the roses. On the poster, Weber stands on a plane full of women, wearing his pilot's uniform and offering up a rose.

"Expect turbulence," the tagline reads.

The new poster comes just a day after ET exclusively premiered the first promo for the upcoming 24th season. The clip is also a nod to Weber's chosen career: it starts out showing a plane flying above before changing course to follow a rose petal down to the ground.

The falling rose finds its way down, landing near a windmill where the dapper Bachelor stands holding a rose. The windmill, of course, is a nod to Weber's escapades in a windmill on The Bachelorette, when he and the leading lady, Hannah Brown, had sex four times inside the structure.

He was announced as the franchise's new lead in September, and the show began filming shortly thereafter. In October, though, a freak accident forced Weber to get stitches on his face following a fall in Costa Rica.

Host Chris Harrison assured fans that Weber was fine in a statement to ET at the time, and he's since been spotted looking pretty close to normal (with just a bandage on his forehead) while filming in South America.

The Bachelor returns Monday, Jan. 6, on ABC, with a three-hour premiere.

For the first time ever, premiere night will include a daring group date in which a few women "earn their wings," as well as other romantic dates. The show also promises a special surprise visitor who will have everyone talking.

