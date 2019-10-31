The first promo for Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor is here -- and he's asking the right questions.

The 28-year-old pilot's season of the ABC dating show premieres in January. While he's still filming (and trying to find the one), Thursday's Halloween-themed promo teases that Weber is "not afraid to pop the question."

"Would you like a trick or a treat?" Weber asks before pulling off a bit of sleight of hand with a piece of chocolate. The promo was noticeably filmed before Weber's injury. He was forced to get stitches after injuring his face while getting into a golf cart in Costa Rica on Oct. 8.



Weber was photographed for the first time since his injury while filming in Lima, Peru, earlier this month; a bandage was visible above his eyebrow. The pilot -- and his injury -- have already made an impression this Halloween, as former Bachelor Nick Viall poked fun at the situation with his costume last week.

Host Chris Harrison told ET at the time of Weber's injury: "Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100 percent OK and production is already back underway. He's still the dashing, handsome pilot we've all dreamed of."

See more in the video below.

