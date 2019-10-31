Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty are calling it quits.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple has ended their engagement, theyannounced on Instagram on Thursday. Burnett and Haggerty were Bachelor Nation's first same-sex relationship; their historic proposal aired on the season 6 finale of Paradise in September.

"What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually," Burnett wrote on Instagram. Haggerty posted an identical statement on her account.

"We have felt so much love and support from you all as you’ve followed our journey together and for that we are grateful. We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves," she added. "We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are."



Burnett concluded: "And we hope it shows that two people can love one another in different ways and for us right now that is apart. But we remain committed to encouraging each other, supporting each other and continuing forward in a way best for us."

Burnett and Haggerty's split comes shortly after a source told ET that their relationship was "extremely rocky." Here's how the two went from totally in love to going their separate ways.

Their First Meeting

Burnett met Haggerty this spring through fellow Bachelor alum Catherine Agro, who starred with Burnett on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor. The 24-year-old Texas native started dating women casually during her freshman year of college, but didn't share that with any of the contestants on Underwood's season until later.

Haggerty, who was childhood friends with Agro, posted her first photo with Burnett on Instagram on April 13. "The one thing missing to complete a perfect weekend ❤️," she captioned the pic.

"We were just two humans enjoying each other's company," Burnett explained in an August interview with ET. "I had always known that I was gonna go on Paradise and I was upfront with her about that when we first met. So we both agreed to keep it open and non-exclusive."

Burnett Goes to Paradise

Burnett entered Paradise in June on a mission to find herself. She revealed to friend Hannah Brown on the season 6 premiere that she had been dating an as-of-then unnamed woman casually, but said she looked forward to exploring her sexuality.

"When she left [for Paradise], I had a feeling it was basically over, so I wasn't really sure, but my feelings were so strong when she was gone," Haggerty told ET at the BiP finale taping in September.

Burnett started a relationship with Derek Peth, telling him days into their romance that she was involved with a woman back home, and that she was working on sorting out her feelings.

Committing to Each Other

Burnett soon realized that her heart lied with Haggerty, and production invited the L.A.-based production assistant to Mexico so they could talk out their feelings face to face.

"When I got the call [to come to Mexico], I was just excited to talk to her. I just wanted to tell her all the realizations of my feelings and how I felt. I wanted to see her and just tell her how I was feeling at the time," Haggerty told ET at the finale taping.

"I thought I was leaving," Burnett told ET in August. "I thought Chris [Harrison] was taking me up there to say, 'All right, go get her [in California]."

Instead, they were presented with the opportunity to let their love story play out on camera -- but first, Burnett had to share the news with Peth.

"I just commend him. I think he's a great guy and we actually became friends after I got to know him," Haggerty told ET. "Obviously, in the beginning, I was just hesitant to get to know him because of the situation, but everything he's done, it just speaks so highly of his character and I do wish the best for him. We're all friends, so it's a unique situation, but it's beautiful."

History-Making Proposal

Despite Haggerty's initial insecurity over Burnett's relationship with Peth, and Burnett's issues with PDA, the pair grew into one of the strongest couples on Paradise. In the season 6 finale, which aired on Sept. 17, Burnett proposed.

"Kristian, I know that this has been really hard. I've put you through struggles, and you were always there for me... I never knew that someone could be that patient," she began, professing her love on the beach. "I came here to find myself, but I found myself in you. I love you so much, and I'm so in love with you, and I didn't think it was possible to feel this way about someone."



"Kristian Paige Haggerty, will you marry me?" Burnett asked, presenting her with a Neil Lane ring and making history as the first same-sex couple to get engaged on the show.

Second Proposal

The pair affirmed their love for each other at the show's reunion taping in September, with Haggerty getting down on one knee.

"I wouldn't want to do this life with anyone else but you," Haggerty said, grabbing a ring from Harrison. "Demi, will you marry me?" Burnett happily accepted.

Thinking About a Wedding

While speaking with ET after the reunion taping, Burnett said she and Haggerty would consider getting married on Bachelor in Paradise next summer. "If it's free, sure," Burnett said. "We'll see."

"Bachelor World moves fast, but then the engagement, that's when people actually, like, take the time to be slow about it," Burnett said. "Like, let's be normal for a bit and date and have fun, and then the wedding will come."

"I just always have not been a fan of committing... [she] made me excited to commit," Burnett added.

Last Posts Together

Burnett and Haggerty gushed over their love and engagement just two days after the BiP finale aired -- though they haven't posted about each other since. "I can’t get over how STUNNING my future wifey is 😍🥰," Haggerty wrote on Instagram on Sept. 19.

"Love whoever the hell you want 🤗," Burnett captioned her post the same day.

Ellen Appearance

On Sept. 20, Burnett -- and Haggerty, in the audience -- appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.The talk show host praised Burnett for her bravery in opening up about her sexuality on Bachelor in Paradise and gifted her and Haggerty with a honeymoon in Bali.

"Are you being serious?" a shocked Burnett asked, before shouting to Haggerty in the audience, "We're going to Bali, baby!"

The blonde beauty also interestingly added that of all the engaged couples to come out of BiP's sixth season, she was most worried for Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski. “I know that Katie is an optimist and she gets glimpses of the good parts of Chris, but I think that Chris needs to step it up if he wants to keep her," Burnett said. "And I think that she needs to tell him to step it up. Honestly, it’s like couples counseling, it’s not a negative thing."

Radio Silence -- and a Telling Comment

Since then, Burnett and Haggerty haven't posted about each other on social media. Burnett has made several public appearances (including some to support Brown on Dancing With the Stars), though Haggerty hasn't been with her. Rumors sparked that the pair had split up -- and intensified after Burnett posted a sexy bikini pic to Instagram on Tuesday.

"Sorry dad...... #thirsttrap #experienceelderado," Burnett captioned the pic -- which prompted Haggerty's sister, Caitlin, to comment, "Not desperate at all.."

"Extremely Rocky"

A source close to the situation told ET on Wednesday that the pair's relationship has been "extremely rocky" since they got engaged. Fans continued to ask about the status of Burnett and Haggerty's relationship on social media, though neither replied.

Confirming the Split

Burnett and Haggerty posted identical statements confirming their split on Thursday morning, declaring they remain "committed to encouraging each other, supporting each other and continuing forward in a way best for us."

See more on Burnett and Haggerty in the video below.

