Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty could be married by next summer.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the engaged couple at Bachelor in Paradise's season six finale taping, where they opened up about tying the knot in a televised wedding in Mexico next year.

"If it's free, sure," Burnett said. "We'll see."

The 24-year-old confessed that she and Haggerty -- who also proposed to Burnett during the reunion show -- don't currently have a timeline for when they'd like to tie the knot.

"Bachelor World moves fast, but then the engagement, that's whenever people actually, like, take the time to be slow about it," Burnett said. "Like, let's be normal for a bit and date and have fun, and then the wedding will come."

The couple may not be in a rush to head down the aisle, but they know their relationship is the real deal. "It's insane how we're so different, but it just works so well. I'm so blunt and bold and all kinds of things, and she's so gentle and understanding and so sweet and soft," Burnett gushed. "It's just like a perfect balance."

Haggerty and Burnett's journey is anything but conventional. Burnett revealed on the season premiere of Paradise that she was queer and had been casually dating a woman. Haggerty knew early on that Burnett planned to go to Paradise and explore her sexuality, and Burnett realized after dating Derek Peth on the show that her heart was still with Haggerty. Production surprised Burnett with Haggerty on the beach, and they got engaged on Tuesday's finale.

"When she left [for Paradise], I had a feeling it was basically over, so I wasn't really sure, but my feelings were so strong when she was gone," Haggerty told ET. "So, when I got the call [to come to Mexico], I was just excited to talk to her. I just wanted to tell her all the realizations of my feelings and how I felt. I wanted to see her and just tell her how I was feeling at the time."

The couple couldn't have been more impressed by how Peth handled the situation. "I just commend him. I think he's a great guy and we actually became friends after I got to know him," Haggerty said. "Obviously, in the beginning, I was just hesitant to get to know him because of the situation, but everything he's done, it just speaks so highly of his character and I do wish the best for him. We're all friends, so it's a unique situation, but it's beautiful."

Haggerty isn't worried about viewers accusing her of breaking Paradise "rules" by joining the show. "I never really watched the show, so I don't even know what the rules would be. I don't think there are rules for Paradise, but I was just focused on my relationship with Demi and whatever we wanted to decide as a couple. And I wanted to explore our relationship and our love for each other," she explained.

Fans saw the pair work through commitment issues and disagreements about PDA, but they ended Paradise stronger than ever.

"I just always have not been a fan of committing... [she] made me excited to commit," Burnett revealed.

As for how the couple hopes the Bachelor franchise handles same-sex relationships going forward, Burnett said she doesn't want to "carry the torch." "I think that it just will happen naturally, hopefully. Everything will just be normalized -- it won't be like, 'Oh, the queer couple.' It'll be like, 'Oh, the couple,'" she shared.

