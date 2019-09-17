'Bachelor in Paradise': Here's Who Got Engaged!

Congrats -- times three!

Three couples decided to take their relationships to the next level on Tuesday's season six finale of Bachelor in Paradise... but it wasn't without some drama.

While it wasn't surprising to see some of the new arrivals leave Paradise without a committed relationship, seemingly solid couples like Clay and Nicole and Tayshia and John Paul Jones called it quits just before proposal time, deciding that they didn't have what it takes to survive in the real world.

But for three lucky pairs, it was time to visit Neil Lane and put a ring on it! Here's who got engaged:

Chris and Katie

Katie was open about her concerns about Chris not saying "I love you" on last week's episodes, but all it took was the end of their time in Mexico for Chris to get himself into gear. The six-time Bachelor franchise star decided he wanted this season to be his last -- so he got down on one knee.

"I just feel like I'm the luckiest man in the world. You make me feel calm, comfortable. You make me feel like myself, and I feel like I didn't even know what that was sometimes," Chris said, bursting into tears. "I'm just so happy to be standing here with you."

"Everything I've been looking for... is in this moment. I can't imagine a second without you. I see you in my tomorrow, I see you in my forever. And tomorrow isn't guaranteed, so... Katie, will you marry me?" he asked, and she accepted.

Dylan and Hannah

After that Wells and Blake drama at the beginning of Paradise, Hannah decided that Dylan was the man for her. They've grown their relationship each episode since, and while she expressed to him that she wants her family's input before getting engaged, Dylan proposed anyway. And she said yes! Young love!

"I'm willing to get on a plane with you tonight and go to Alabama and meet [your family], but I also can't wait to take the next step with you, and start our lives together. You've shown me a love I never thought existed, and I can't leave here without showing you how much I love you. So, do you trust me?" Dylan asked, before getting down on one knee. "Hannah... will you marry me?"

She said yes! Young love!

Demi and Kristian

Demi's feelings for Kristian forced her to call it quits with Derek earlier this season, and except for their troubles over PDA on last week's episode, the pair couldn't have been closer. On Tuesday's finale, Demi and Kristian decided to cement their love for each other, and Demi proposed!

"Kristian, I know that this has been really hard. I've put you through struggles, and you were always there for me... I never knew that someone could be that patient," Demi began. "I came here to find myself, but I found myself in you. I love you so much, and I'm so in love with you, and I didn't think it was possible to feel this way about someone."

"Kristian Paige Haggerty, will you marry me?" she asked, presenting Kristian with a Neil Lane ring.

Are these couples just as happy as they were on proposal day three months ago? We'll find out when the cast reunites later on Tuesday's episode. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

