Demi Burnett has found her paradise!

The Bachelor in Paradise star walked away from this historic season with her fiancee, Kristian Haggerty. But it wasn’t an easy journey for the bisexual contestant.

“It was a lot of fear. It was fear of judgement,” she says on Friday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It was fear of disappointing people in my life, making them uncomfortable. It was just really hard. It was really scary. But it all worked out.”

DeGeneres praises Burnett for her bravery and even gifts the couple with a honeymoon in Bali.

“Are you being serious?” a shocked Burnett asks, before shouting to Haggerty in the audience, “We’re going to Bali, baby!”

Not only is Burnett feeling good about her own relationship, she’s happy to dish the dirt on her co-stars. When DeGeneres asks which couple she’s most concerned for following the Bachelor in Paradise finale, she replied, “Chris and Katie.”

“I know that Katie is an optimist and she gets glimpses of the good parts of Chris, but I think that Chris needs to step it up if he wants to keep her,” she says. “And I think that she needs to tell him to step it up. Honestly, it’s like couple’s counseling, it’s not a negative thing.”

Chris and Katie got engaged in the finale of the show after a season of ups and downs.

Burnett opened up to ET’s Lauren Zima following her own engagement about her hopes for the future of LGBTQ couples in Bachelor Nation.

“I don’t want to be the one to carry the torch of how Bachelor Nation or the Bachelor franchise should react to all of this kind of stuff,” she said at the time. “It just will happen naturally hopefully. Everything will be normalized. It won’t be like, ‘Oh the queer couple.’ It’ll be like, ‘Oh, the couple.’”

