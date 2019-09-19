News

'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Connor Saeli and Whitney Fransway Split: Where All the Season 6 Couples Stand

By Paige Gawley‍
Whitney Fransway and Connor Saeli
The sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise has officially come to an end!

The Bachelor franchise show that's responsible for some of the fans' favorite couples ended in dramatic fashion, creating seven couples by the time the finale rolled around. Paradise didn't last for everyone once they left the beach, though, as several pairs have already called it quits.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of what happened to your favorite BiP couples once the cameras stopped rolling.

Connor Saeli and Whitney Fransway: Split

Though Saeli said he and Fransway were still dating on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show, the couple of two months has since called it quits. The former pair's demise, which became official last week, started because they "skipped over those beginning or relationships steps" and things began "moving really quickly."

"It was 100 percent mutual. We’re just not right for each other," Saeli told People. "There’s no hard feelings. I think we’ll be great friends. She’s definitely a person I want in my life."

Clay Harbor and Nicole Lopez-Alvar: Split

Paradise, where to start.. I can honestly say I learned so much about myself and even though it was such an emotionally difficult time I’m glad I experienced it. . I could have done so many things better throughout this journey but I believe everything happens for a reason and it helped me to grow as a person. I made some memories that will last a lifetime and friends that will last just as long. I want to thank everyone for the support it means a lot. . I took this opportunity very seriously and looking back I could have done things differently. Unfortunately I didn’t see myself getting engaged after 16 days of exclusive dating and I wanted to be 100% truthful with my feelings even though I knew there was a chance my truth wouldn’t get the outcome I wanted. I wish nothing but the best for Nicole and understand her position as well. Also I have nothing but love for my paradise cast members and will always look back at my time on that beach fondly. #bachelorinparadise #bachelornation

First and foremost, congratulations to my amazing friends and TV family who found love in Paradise. ❤️ This is what Paradise is all about. We put our lives on hold for the chance of finding someone who completes us. Yes, this show accelerates every relationship — but we all embark on this wild, vulnerable, and unconventional journey knowing it’s worth it. True love always is. While there is so much I want to share with you all, there is a message that I need to share that is far more important than me. Ladies, we don’t have to put up with anything less than wonderful. We are worthy of someone’s complete and all-encompassing respect, time, love, honesty, and energy. When a man’s actions don’t line up with his words, when a man’s promises fall flat, and when a man dares to string you along (whether it’s for 16 days or for 8 months) knowing very well he does not see a future with you — we are better off on our own than loving a man who doesn’t know what he has when he has it. I know it’s scary, but sometimes, the bravest thing we can ever do is love ourselves first. If that means to run, then run. I went into this experience with my heart wide open. I knew I could be setting myself up for heartache. But if there’s anything this past year on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise has taught me, it’s that I’m stronger than I give myself credit for. I don’t regret a single moment. I love you all so much ❤️❤️❤️ and remember — we are ALL worthy of our own happy ending. Whether that be with a partner or not. ‘Cause we’re our own soulmates. Xo, Nicole

After a near-engagement at the end of Paradise, the couple ultimately called it quits when Harbor wanted to continue to date instead of taking the next step. They've both since taken to Instagram to open up about the split, with Harbor writing, "unfortunately I didn't see myself getting engaged after 16 days of exclusive dating."

Meanwhile, Lopez-Alvar wrote, "When a man’s actions don’t line up with his words, when a man’s promises fall flat, and when a man dares to string you along (whether it’s for 16 days or for 8 months) knowing very well he does not see a future with you — we are better off on our own than loving a man who doesn’t know what he has when he has it."

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes: Dating

just a dirtbag and his beauty queen 😈

One of BiP's most dramatic storylines ended with a happy relationship, as Miller-Keyes has taken up (part-time) residence in Unglert's much-discussed van. 

"We were never good at hiding our relationship... I’m happy we don’t have to anymore ❤️," Miller-Keyes gushed on Instagram following the finale. "just a dirtbag and his beauty queen 😈," Unglert wrote alongside a smiling pic of the pair.

Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones: Dating

TAYPJ for the win! 😋

Surprise!

Though Adams broke it off with JPJ on the show, once they both left the beach, Adams decided to pursue her man and flew out to win him back. Though they're currently long-distance, both Adams and Jones are optimistic about their future together.

"[We're doing] a lot of FaceTime, FaceTime every day. I think we sort of agreed to try to see each other twice a month," JPJ told ET. "[Tayshia] is just a really good person and she constantly strives to better herself and the people around her. She has very ambitious goals and I'm attracted to that." 

Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski: Engaged

As you’ve seen..It’s been the furthest from easy. From the decision to take the leap onto the beach, navigating what was real and staying true to myself, and my world that spun out afterward. None of it has been a walk in the park. BUT I’ve learned, a lot. I’ve learned to be more direct, how to challenge myself and others, I’ve learned that I’m empathetic to a fault, that love languages are so important to understanding others, that self sabotage can be found in many forms, and BOY have I learned what patience looks like. But most of all, I’ve learned that happiness isn’t something to look for in your partner. Your partner can make you laugh but your partner is not responsible for your happiness. Happiness is found within and sharing that with each other is what lights up a room! Communication is the link to everything, which is something we sure did LACK in paradise and shortly after. It took us a few months to really get our bearings (especially with some exceptional and unexpected challenges). I know none of you will truly understand why things are the way they are but I ask that you trust me and support me as I navigate this new world of mine. Because I’m happy with me and we are finally happy with us. We have grown so much in our friendship and now in our relationship since that day. Like I said to both of our parents and I will say to you- I can’t promise you this relationship will be perfect (it won’t be/ it isn’t) and I can’t promise we will last forever. Honestly, some relationships don’t last after 20 years and some do, that’s life. But what I can promise you is that I take this seriously, won’t lose myself, I will always try my best, I will always keep it real, and we will have each other’s backs. Thank you for following us through this journey of hope, faith, all of the next phases of life and more importantly - love ♥️ cheers to an effing INSANE adventure

Despite some very rough moments in their relationship -- many of which became widely known during the BiP reunion show -- Morton and Bukowski are still engaged. 

"I’m happy with me and we are finally happy with us," Morton captioned a pic of her and Bukowski holding hands after their on-air finale disagreement. "We have grown so much in our friendship and now in our relationship since that day."

"Love is tough. Love is beautiful. Most importantly love is patient. Sometimes you need a shock to the system to put a fire under your a**," Bukowski captioned his post-finale photo of Morton eating pizza. "What I felt then I feel even more now. I love you @katieemo and can’t wait to feed you pizza for the rest of our lives."

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour: Engaged

One of Paradise's most solid couples is still happily engaged following the conclusion of the show. On Instagram, Godwin gushed, "you have no clue how much I love you" and Barbour lavished that he came to Paradise to "spend my life with you," while the couple told ET that they're getting ready to take the next step -- moving in together.

"I think it's the easiest love. It's challenging, but it's also the easiest feeling that I've ever had, and he proves to me every single day and every single moment that he is my person," Godwin shared. "We're like, 'What? Like, we found it in Mexico on a TV show? That's crazy!' But it just happened and I can't wait to spend literally every single day with him. It's great. So, he's a gem. He's a great guy." 

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty: Engaged

My forever ❤️ #bachelorinparadise

You have my heart ❤️ I love you baby

The show's most groundbreaking couple to date is currently planning just when they'll tie the knot, with Burnett telling ET that she'd consider a TV wedding with her "forever" person "if it's free."

"You have my heart ❤️ I love you baby," Haggerty, who popped the question to Burnett on the reunion after her fiancee proposed on the beach in Mexico, gushed on Instagram.

