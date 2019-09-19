The sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise has officially come to an end!

The Bachelor franchise show that's responsible for some of the fans' favorite couples ended in dramatic fashion, creating seven couples by the time the finale rolled around. Paradise didn't last for everyone once they left the beach, though, as several pairs have already called it quits.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of what happened to your favorite BiP couples once the cameras stopped rolling.

Connor Saeli and Whitney Fransway: Split

Though Saeli said he and Fransway were still dating on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show, the couple of two months has since called it quits. The former pair's demise, which became official last week, started because they "skipped over those beginning or relationships steps" and things began "moving really quickly."

"It was 100 percent mutual. We’re just not right for each other," Saeli told People. "There’s no hard feelings. I think we’ll be great friends. She’s definitely a person I want in my life."

Clay Harbor and Nicole Lopez-Alvar: Split

After a near-engagement at the end of Paradise, the couple ultimately called it quits when Harbor wanted to continue to date instead of taking the next step. They've both since taken to Instagram to open up about the split, with Harbor writing, "unfortunately I didn't see myself getting engaged after 16 days of exclusive dating."

Meanwhile, Lopez-Alvar wrote, "When a man’s actions don’t line up with his words, when a man’s promises fall flat, and when a man dares to string you along (whether it’s for 16 days or for 8 months) knowing very well he does not see a future with you — we are better off on our own than loving a man who doesn’t know what he has when he has it."

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes: Dating

One of BiP's most dramatic storylines ended with a happy relationship, as Miller-Keyes has taken up (part-time) residence in Unglert's much-discussed van.

"We were never good at hiding our relationship... I’m happy we don’t have to anymore ❤️," Miller-Keyes gushed on Instagram following the finale. "just a dirtbag and his beauty queen 😈," Unglert wrote alongside a smiling pic of the pair.

Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones: Dating

Though Adams broke it off with JPJ on the show, once they both left the beach, Adams decided to pursue her man and flew out to win him back. Though they're currently long-distance, both Adams and Jones are optimistic about their future together.

"[We're doing] a lot of FaceTime, FaceTime every day. I think we sort of agreed to try to see each other twice a month," JPJ told ET. "[Tayshia] is just a really good person and she constantly strives to better herself and the people around her. She has very ambitious goals and I'm attracted to that."

Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski: Engaged

Despite some very rough moments in their relationship -- many of which became widely known during the BiP reunion show -- Morton and Bukowski are still engaged.

"I’m happy with me and we are finally happy with us," Morton captioned a pic of her and Bukowski holding hands after their on-air finale disagreement. "We have grown so much in our friendship and now in our relationship since that day."

"Love is tough. Love is beautiful. Most importantly love is patient. Sometimes you need a shock to the system to put a fire under your a**," Bukowski captioned his post-finale photo of Morton eating pizza. "What I felt then I feel even more now. I love you @katieemo and can’t wait to feed you pizza for the rest of our lives."

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour: Engaged

One of Paradise's most solid couples is still happily engaged following the conclusion of the show. On Instagram, Godwin gushed, "you have no clue how much I love you" and Barbour lavished that he came to Paradise to "spend my life with you," while the couple told ET that they're getting ready to take the next step -- moving in together.

"I think it's the easiest love. It's challenging, but it's also the easiest feeling that I've ever had, and he proves to me every single day and every single moment that he is my person," Godwin shared. "We're like, 'What? Like, we found it in Mexico on a TV show? That's crazy!' But it just happened and I can't wait to spend literally every single day with him. It's great. So, he's a gem. He's a great guy."

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty: Engaged

The show's most groundbreaking couple to date is currently planning just when they'll tie the knot, with Burnett telling ET that she'd consider a TV wedding with her "forever" person "if it's free."

"You have my heart ❤️ I love you baby," Haggerty, who popped the question to Burnett on the reunion after her fiancee proposed on the beach in Mexico, gushed on Instagram.

