Peter Weber is our new Bachelor -- which means Derek Peth is not.

The Bachelor in Paradisestar had been a favorite of fans' for the gig, but those hopes were dashed as soon as Weber was presented to the audience during BiP's season six finale on Tuesday night.

As Peth told ET's Lauren Zima after the reunion taping, him becoming the Bachelor wasn't "officially discussed." However, that's not to say he wasn't interested.

"I actually think it's ridiculous that people say no to this," he shared. "As long as you're assured with who you are and assured with yourself, I think you should always say yes to that question."

Peth first appeared on JoJo Fletcher's 2016 season of The Bachelorette, before starring on season four of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017. He got engaged to Taylor Nolan there, but their relationship ended a year later. This summer, he romanced Demi Burnett on the beach, and once she chose to pursue Kristian Haggerty, he briefly tried to make it work with Tayshia Adams, before heading home. The New York-based banker hinted he's doesn't have another season of Paradise left in him.

"I've got my nice, happy 9 to 5... and my podcast," he noted, in a reference to the season's drama between him and John Paul Jones. (The 24-year-old accused him of using his podcast to manipulate and hook up with women. Peth has denied those claims.)

Peth will, however, be taking what he learned on Paradise to his dating life in the real world. "I think it’s very clear just looking at this season of Paradise that Tayshia, Demi, they're very transparent," he said of what he's looking for in a woman. "They speak their mind, they’re not afraid to say something if they disagree with it. Somebody who isn’t run over by my personality is the No. 1 thing that I look for."

As for how Peth thinks Weber will do as Bachelor, he thinks his season will be "awesome." "He seems to have a great head on his shoulders and it seems like he's going about his search for love the right way," he shared. "I was just mind blown that anybody would put me in that sentence, so I didn’t expect anything, but wish the best for him."

Weber's Bachelor season will premiere next January. See more in the video below.

