Derek Peth is ready to set the record straight.

The New York-based banker found himself a target of John Paul Jones this season on Bachelor in Paradise, when JPJ exploded at him with claims he took advantage of women and wasn't on the show for the "right reasons." As Peth told ET's Lauren Zima at the show's season six finale taping, he was caught off guard by JPJ's attack -- but is now ready to tell it like it is.

"I thought at first we were going to sit down and have a nice conversation," Peth confessed. "I don’t know if you noticed that, but [when JPJ first approached], I was like, 'Yeah, Dude, Let's go talk.' So, I felt like I was driving along and a truck hit me. [I] was very unprepared for any of that, and it's just so weird to watch back."

Among the accusations JPJ slung at Peth during Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson's wedding was a claim that Peth boasted about hooking up with fans of his podcast. JPJ insisted that he told the truth... and said his unexpected blow-up was based out of trying to protect his love interest, Tayshia Adams, from Peth's affections.

"I didn't say anything that was false. Everything I said was true," he told ET at the taping, set to air on Tuesday.

"Being very laid back is part of my personal culture. I think a lot of people would agree with that, and I try to avoid drama and any unnecessary confrontation," he added. "I don't think Derek's a bad guy at all. It's just unfortunate that my love interest was involved and I had her best interest in mind, so I had to stick up for her."

As for that accusation about his hookups with podcast fans? Peth said is 100 percent not true. "Officially, I have never hooked up with a podcast fan ever," he declared.

Peth and JPJ will come face-to-face at Bachelor in Paradise's big finale, airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

