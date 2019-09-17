Dylan Barbour was all in on Hannah Godwin from day one of Bachelor in Paradise -- and it worked out in his favor.

The 24-year-old got engaged to Godwin on Tuesday night's season finale, and while they plan to tie the knot, first up on their agenda is moving in together (likely in San Diego).

"[We're going to] take it a day at a time and just continue to just enjoy it. We'll be closer to each other. We're gonna spend a lot more time together and when we move in together, I think that's when we'll start thinking about, you know, a wedding date," Barbour told ET's Lauren Zima at the finale taping.

"[We'll move in together] hopefully sooner than later," Godwin added.

The pair isn't sure if they plan to televise their nuptials -- they want it to be "super special," Barbour noted -- but they don't have any problem showing off their love for one another. Barbour couldn't stop smiling to finally have his fiancee by his side and told ET he wasn't paying any mind to the haters who said he was too clingy to Godwin on Paradise -- or the ones criticizing Godwin for balancing several relationships early on in the season.

"I was really excited to meet her, and I think I had some preconceived notions about her. When I met her, she just completely blew me out of the water," Barbour said. "She's just amazing. She has so many layers to her and I'm just happy everybody is gonna get to see that even more."

"I will definitely not apologize for being super head over heels for someone... That's just who I am as a person, and I think for Hannah, she got a lot of unwarranted heat just because, one, she was single, two, she was 100 percent upfront with me at every single moment," he said. "I respected her even more for that."

Once Godwin and Barbour had their first official date, it was smooth sailing... until his proposal. Godwin had been vocal about wanting her family's approval before getting engaged, which Barbour didn't get before popping the question.

"I think I had something in my heart where I was like, 'Do I go with what my heart is saying, or do I have that one thing, which is my family, which I know they're gonna love him. Then I would, like, look at his eyes and I was like, 'There's no way I can literally say no to this guy. I know my family's gonna love him and I know I'm gonna do something for me for once and follow my heart,'" she recalled. "That's what this whole entire journey and experience was for me."

"It was the best decision I ever made, and I'm just so excited for the future," Barbour expressed.

"I think it's the easiest love. It's challenging, but it's also the easiest feeling that I've ever had, and he proves to me every single day and every single moment that he is my person," Godwin shared. "We're like, 'What? Like, we found it in Mexico on a TV show? That's crazy!' But it just happened and I can't wait to spend literally every single day with him. It's great. So, he's a gem. He's a great guy."

