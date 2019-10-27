Nick Viall may not be the Bachelor anymore -- but he doesn't mind dressing up as one for Halloween.

The 39-year-old Viall Files host took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal his spot-on Halloween costume: Peter Weber post-injury. Viall's pilot's uniform and red rose clued fans into just who he was channeling, but the bandage above his eyebrow was the finishing touch following Weber's headline-making injury to his face. The new Bachelor was got stitches after being injured on Oct. 8 in Costa Rica, where the ABC dating show was filming.

"Just a Pilot on a flight for love .. will probably crash into a windmill tonight," Viall captioned his Instagram post, receiving praise from fans and celebrity friends in the comments.

"HAHAHAHA Brilliant... see you soooooooon 💀," Demi Lovato wrote, while Dean Unglert joked, "I don't get it."

Tayshia Adams simply commented with three crying laughing emojis. Sharleen Joynt added, "This is too perfect! Well done 👏🏻👏🏻."

This isn't the first time Viall has drawn comparisons between himself and Weber. "Randomly ran into me from 10 years ago. #thebachelorette," he wrote on Instagram after meeting Weber in Studio City, California, in May.

Weber, meanwhile, is still filming The Bachelor following his injury. He was all smiles while posing with a fan in Lima, Peru, earlier this month -- despite the bandage on his forehead.

In a statement to ET following Weber's injury, host Chris Harrison said: "Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100 percent OK and production is already back underway. He's still the dashing, handsome pilot we've all dreamed of."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Peter Weber Photographed for First Time Since Face Injury

Bachelor Peter Weber Gets Stitches Removed From Face After 'Freak Accident'

Chris Harrison Says 'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Suffered a Freak Accident But is '100% OK'

Related Gallery