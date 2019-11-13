Looks like Peter Weber might be bringing his windmill moves toThe Bachelor.

ET is exclusively debuting the pilot's first official Bachelorpromo, which makes a big reference to his days on The Bachelorette. Just in case fans forgot about him having sex four times in the fantasy suite with Hannah Brown, the show is gifting us with a not-so-subtle callback.

A rose petal floats across the sky with a plane above in the promo, before the camera pans over to a (wait for it)... WINDMILL! Then our Bachelor, Pilot Pete, emerges from the front door, smelling a rose and giving a charming smile to the camera. Watch the promo in the video player above.

The half-Cuban Bachelor was announced as our next franchise lead in September. His season started filming soon after -- and then came a freak accident. Weber, 28, was forced to get stitches after injuring his face while getting into a golf cart in Costa Rica on Oct. 8. Host Chris Harrison assured fans that Weber was fine in a statement to ET at the time, and he's since been spotted looking pretty close to normal (with just a bandage on his forehead) while filming in South America.

In a September interview with ET, Brown said that Weber topping the windmill moment on his season might be difficult. "I don't know how he's gonna top the windmill," she said. "Oh yeah, [a plane would be good]."

Fans will have to tune in to find out if the plane does the trick -- or if it's the golf cart. The Bachelor returns Monday, Jan. 6, on ABC, with a three-hour premiere.

For the first time ever, premiere night will include a daring group date in which a few women "earn their wings," as well as other romantic dates. The show also promises a special surprise visitor who will have everyone talking.

