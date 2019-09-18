Hannah Brown wishes her ex, Peter Weber, all the best as the new Bachelor.

"I'm really happy for him," she recently told ET's Lauren Zima. "I mean, I had real feelings for him and I know that he had real feelings for me, but ultimately when you care for somebody, you want them to find their happiness. So, I think he's going to be a great Bachelor and is going to make all those girls really, really happy and have a really great experience."

Weber was announced as the next Bachelor franchise lead on Tuesday night's Bachelor in Paradise season six finale, where he said he hoped to channel Brown's spirit of being "unapologetically herself." Fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement over Weber's new gig, while others were disappointed not to see another man in the role. Another of Brown's exes, Mike Johnson, seemed to be in consideration, and would have been the first black Bachelor.

"I could see either one of them being a great Bachelor," Brown confessed. "I feel like the people that have been doing this for years and making these decisions, make these decisions for a reason. It's not that one person's better than the other."

So, what does Brown think was the deciding factor between Weber and Johnson? "I think Peter was really heartbroken," she said. "I broke his heart."

To remedy that heartbreak, the current Dancing With the Stars contestant hopes Weber finds "somebody that is fun." The Bachelor revealed 33 women who may appear on Weber's season on Twitter Tuesday morning.

"I think he likes a strong woman, and God I don't know, somebody close to how awesome this chick is," Brown joked of herself.

As for how Weber will top her windmill moment, Brown admitted that might be difficult. "I don't know how he's gonna top the windmill," she said, referring to her and Weber having sex four times in their windmill fantasy suite. "Oh yeah, [a plane would be good]."

