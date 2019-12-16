Peter Weber and Hannah Brown's story isn't over.

The pair's flirty reunion was revealed on the trailer for Weber's upcoming season ofThe Bachelor, during which he's seen asking Brown to join his season. During an interview with ET's Lauren Zima on Monday, host Chris Harrison teased that Brown will make "a pretty big impression on the show."

"Her and Peter, they just have this thing. That intangible kind of chemistry and it's one of those things that no matter how much you think you're over somebody, when you see each other, it's a thing," Harrison shared. "I'll let them deal with that on the show, but... there is some serious chemistry between the two, that's just undeniable."

"That's why we wanted to have her back on the show," Harrison added.

Brown's appearance on Dancing with the Stars makes it unlikely that she accepted Weber's offer to join his season.

"I feel like if we put two and two together, like, I worked my a** off to win that mirrorball... I was in the studio eight hours a day," she told ET earlier this month. "You should do the math and watch in January."

Still, Harrison says that Brown's involvement is not just a drop-in cameo. "It's not just, 'Hey, I'm here to hit you on the shoulder and say good luck.' It's more than that."

Weber placed third on Brown's season of The Bachelorette, as she sent him home after their famous fantasy suite date, where she later revealed they had sex four times. Brown ended up engaged to Jed Wyatt, but broke it off before her season finale aired after finding out he had a girlfriend back home.

She also shared a connection with Tyler Cameron, and while that didn't pan out for them, Harrison admitted that the two would have made a cute pair.

"I don't know him well enough to know what his life is like anymore... But if he's still single and she's still single [they'd make a] stunningly attractive couple," Harrison shared.

The Bachelor returns Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

