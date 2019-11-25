Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten couldn't be happier about winning season 28 of Dancing With the Stars!

ET caught up the dance duo just moments after they were crowned the new mirrorball champions, where they reacted to their win and reflected on their journey in the ballroom together.

"I'm in complete shock. When they said our names, I thought it was for the runner-ups, so I don't think I even know how to process how I feel right now," the former Bachelorette star told ET's Lauren Zima. "But I'm super thankful for the experience. Even the hard times, the fans just stuck it out with us. I cried a bit earlier today, but I just felt a sense of peace come over me because I knew that I gave it my all ... I'll probably cry later when it actually sinks in."

"Oh, I cried. I cried like a baby," added Alan. "I can't help but smile! I don't even know what happened, I blacked out."

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Hannah continued on, saying that she was "so thankful" for the fans for voting, along with judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who pushed her extra hard throughout the competition.

"She knew I had more in me and I think that I really showed that tonight," she explained. "I am so thankful for the fans that have been along on this journey. It's been crazy, it's been heartbreaking, it's been exciting and adventurous, but it's all been worth it. I just thank you so much for supporting me, Bachelor Nation, for coming on this journey with me to Dancing With the Stars."

"I'm just so thankful. Let's just keep on the up and up, OK?" she added. "I think I learned that I can be confident. I just felt so empowered on this journey and people have just really have made me feel like this -- I sometimes don't understand why this is happening to me, but the fans and the people who have loved me around this whole experience have made me feel like I do deserve it. Thank you guys. I love you all!"

ET also spoke with Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, who reacted to finishing in second place. "Hey, it's still a win!" said Kel. "It's all good. We had a blast, it was super fun and it was an awesome journey. No sad faces, we're good!"

"Of course I wanted to win," he continued. "I wanted to win, I wanted us to get that win, but it's OK. I feel like it's a win for us."

Witney chimed in, telling ET that she's continually "always surprised" by the show.

"I don't really expect anything," she admitted. "It's just kind of how it [played] out. Voters, you know, they knew what they wanted."

As for third place finishers Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber? They're still raving over Carrie Ann telling them they had the best Freestyle dance she's ever seen in the history of the show.

"My main goal was for Ally to shine tonight, no matter what happened and no matter who won," said Sasha. "Before the dance, I told her, 'Make sure you shine and love this whole performance.' And the performance was all about her. She came out, she delivered. I've never seen her dance the way she did."

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko were also content about finishing in fourth place. "I was really proud of both dances. Actually, my most proud moment of the night was right before the voting happened. We huddled up and everyone asked me to pray for the group," the country star revealed. "And that's a win for me. Because if that's what I represent, that's a win for me. I'm happy and really proud of this journey."

"I loved our Freestyle so much and we got a perfect score for that!" added Gleb.

