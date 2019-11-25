The Dancing With the Stars -- Live Tour 2020 is going to be epic!

During the season 28 finale Monday night, host Tom Bergeron announced that Ally Brooke, Lauren Alaina, Kel Mitchell, Kate Flannery, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Hannah Brown will be joining the nationwide tour, which kicks off Jan. 9 in Richmond, Virginia.

"I'm so excited that Sailor is joining the tour!" Sailor's pro partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, told ET following the exciting reveal. "I was really sad that her dance journey was cut short, but I'm excited that she gets to keep dancing and keeps being part of the family."

"The cool thing about the tour is that it takes away the element of the competition and still brings all your favorites and that kind of makes it that much more fun," he continued. "It's nice to just get onstage and just feel the love from our fans ... this is 100% awesome."

Chmerkovskiy's wife, Jenna Johnson, chimed in, telling ET that rehearsals start in about 10 days.

"The live tour is three months. It's our longest tour yet," she explained. "There's going to be a great storyline all the way through the show that we're really excited about. This is the most celebrities we've ever had, mixing in and out of the tour, which is going to be really fun."

In addition to Johnson and Chmerkovskiy, the celebrity group will also hit the road with previously announced pro dancers Witney Carson, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Brandon Armstrong, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov and Alan Bersten. The dancers gave fans a preview of what to expect from the tour by performing to Whitney Houston's "How Will I Know" on Monday.

"A lot of you have been asking if Hannah could be joining me on the DWTS Live Tour… that would be awesome!" Bersten teased to ET in his guest blog earlier this season. "Honestly, we're just thinking one week at a time right now. But I know Hannah would love the tour, it's so much fun! I love tour because that is when I get to meet all the fans who are supporting and voting for us each week on the show."

Brinkley-Cook also shared her interest about joining the tour when she stopped by ET with Chmerkovskiy earlier this year.

"There is a chance [she could join]," Chmerkovskiy teased. "There is definitely a chance. And I think the cast would love to have her. I think that's a big deal. We as [pro] dancers, this is our sixth or seventh tour on the road. It's a 50-city tour, it's a beautiful experience. But that's our little thing, right? The TV show, that's celebrities. The tour is sort of our little thing, so it's important that the cast embraces a celebrity and Sailor, man, all the dancers, all the pros love Sailor and would love to tour with her."

"I love them," Brinkley-Cook added. "I miss you guys!"

For more info on the tour, including the full list of cities and how to purchase tickets, visit dwtstour.com.

