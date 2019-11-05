John Krasinski had his fingers crossed that Kate Flannery would take home the coveted mirrorball trophy.

ET recently caught up with the actor at the season two premiere of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, where he praised his former co-star from The Office for competing on the current 28th season of Dancing With the Stars. During our interview, he also filmed a surprise message for the actress, who portrayed the beloved (and hilarious) Meredith Palmer.

"Kate, you are crushing," exclaimed Krasinski, aka Jim Halpert in the series. "Keep going, because I think you're going all the way... that's what she said!"

When ET caught up with Flannery and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, on Monday following Dance-Off Night on DWTS, we captured their sweet reaction to the special shout-out.

"Are you kidding me?" Flannery asked. "We even got a 'That's what she said!' John K, he's the best. Oh my gosh."

"Oh my god," added Pashkov, who is not only Flannery's dance partner but also a big fan of The Office.

Unfortunately, Monday night marked the end of Flannery's DWTS journey. She addressed her elimination -- and the controversy over Sean Spicer staying in the competition despite his low scores -- while speaking with ET Live on Tuesday.

"[I was] a little bit [surprised to be leaving] because I felt like we danced pretty well, but we know this process," she shared. "Here's the thing, the judges have a certain say, and the people vote, so it is what it is."

And at the end of the day, Flannery felt really "proud" of her run on the show. "To anybody who is getting older and feels like they're taking themselves out of the race, put yourself back in. If I can do it, you can do it," the 55-year-old actress said. "I mean, really... I didn't know I could, but if you don't try, you don't know, so you gotta do it!"

Dancing With the Stars Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and catch Krasinski in Jack Ryan, now streaming on Amazon.

In the meantime, watch the video below to hear what fellow Office star Steve Carell had to say about Flannery's journey on the dance competition show:

