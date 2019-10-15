If Carrie Ann Inaba was the one being judged for her performance on Monday night's Dancing With the Stars, we'd have to give her 10s across the board!

During week five of the dance competition show, Carrie Ann had an epic solo moment after Kate Flannery and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, performed a Mary Poppins-themed jazz for Disney Night. The performance was one of the best of the night -- so good, in fact, that it jolted Carrie Ann out of her seat and onto the floor!

To get down to what really happened before the hilarious moment went down, ET spoke to Kate, Pasha and co-host Erin Andrews on the press line.

"Carrie Ann Inaba falling out of her chair, first time in Dancing With the Stars history!" Erin exclaimed. "We knew something was going to go wrong with those chairs this season. She's fallen before, but she did get up."

"Listen, anything can happen on this show," she added. "My biggest fear is tripping and falling on my dress. It's live TV, it's what we love, right?"

Pasha confessed that in the moment, he didn't really understand what had happened... just that it involved one of their "vibrating" props, as co-host Tom Bergeron pointed out.

"Everything happened so fast," he recalled. "I think somebody said, 'Cockroach!' or like, 'a spider!,' something like that. And I think she reacted and she flew back."

Kate chimed in, saying, "Dancer down!"

"You know what, she picked herself up, she dusted herself off and she started all over again, so there we go," she continued, adding that she and Pasha "have that effect on our fans."

And Carrie Ann, being the pro that she is, was able to laugh it off both on the show and later on social media.

"Ummm... so THAT happened. 🤦🏻‍♀️ #fall," she captioned a screenshot of the mishap via Instagram. "I don't think anyone saw it so Let’s just keep it between you and me. #carrieannfalls #carrieannfallsAGAIN #Queenofthefall."

Hear more highlights from DWTS' Disney Night in the video below!

