Now that it's "A Whole New World" for Dancing With the Stars contestant Hannah Brown, is there any chance she'd bring Tyler Cameron back onto her magic carpet ride?

ET recently confirmed that Tyler is single but Hannah isn't too keen on mingling with her former Bachelorette finalist.

After Hannah gave an Aladdin-themed performance during Disney Week on DWTS, ET's Keltie Knight asked her about Tyler joining her on a magic carpet ride.

"Ohhh, I'm riding my carpet right now solo, yeah," she quipped.

Hannah added that the only guy invited on her magic carpet is "my dog, Roscoe."

As for her dance pro partner, Alan Bersten, he quipped, "I think the carpet broke down. We're going to Uber from now on."

Hannah also opened up about putting her personal life on TV this past year.

"I think sometimes it's hard when you put your whole personal life out for everyone to see and to judge and that can be difficult because privacy becomes hard," she explained. "But at the same time, with that the encouragement and the support and the ability to connect to people I never would have been able to is so rewarding."

Hannah and Alan were one of the top-scoring pairs on Monday night, scoring two nines and one seven from Len Goodman.

"Grumpy old Len even on Disney night," Alan teased. "It's alright, we're gonna take all the criticism as a stepping stone and grow from it. It was amazing and we're really excited to move forward."

As for Tyler, he recently opened up to ET's Lauren Zima about his love life.

"I'm at the point where I don't really want to talk about my relationships," he said. "I've dated publicly, so... I'm trying to date privately and I'm not in love with anybody right now. I'm in love with myself."

