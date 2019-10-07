"Hannah Beast" has officially been unleashed in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom!

During week four of the dance competition show, Hannah Brown and her pro partner, Alan Bersten, wowed the audience (and the judges) with a passionate Paso Doble set to "I Love It" by Icona Pop.

Hannah looked totally in her element from start to finish, wearing black from head-to-toe and showing off a more serious side.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba called it "so passionate and delightful," while Bruno Tonioli said "the sexy beast is out of the cage ... it was drop-dead gorgeous!" The dance duo received a score of 32/40 from the judges.

The pre-taped package that played before Hannah and Alan's dance was just as entertaining. First, Hannah reacted to the comments she received from Carrie Ann about her Bridesmaids-themed Rumba looking "more like a cheerleading dance" during last week's Movie Night.

"Carrie Ann's comment was hurtful, but there was some truth to it," the former Miss Alabama admitted. "In the pageant world, I was taught to put on this plastic smile. Even when times are tough, I learn to hide behind the smile."

Because of those critiques (and the fact that they were challenged with the Paso Doble this week), Alan implemented a "no smiling" rule in rehearsals. The two paid a trip to Los Angeles' Rage Underground "anger room," where they got to smash objects and freely release aggression.

"These are all my ex-boyfriends," Hannah joked, as she screamed and smashed glass bottles in the room.

Alan, who is guest blogging his DWTS journey for ET all season, teased last week that they were "going to unleash Hannah Beast!"

"As we move into rehearsals for week four, Hannah and I are going to focus on all of the critiques that the judges gave us," he added. "We are also going to focus on getting Hannah more confident. I want her to grow every week, and so far she has been."

