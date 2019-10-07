Hannah Brown unleashed her inner beast on Monday's Dancing With the Stars.

The recent Bachelorette star revealed in her pre-taped package, ahead of her big dance with pro partner Alan Bersten, that she wanted to show a darker, tougher side for their week 4 performance. Bersten knew just how to help her release her aggression and tap into her inner warrior: A rage room.

The pair headed out Los Angeles' Rage Underground "anger room," -- in which you get to smash random objects to pieces in a safe, legally permissible setting -- where Brown took out a collection of glass bottles.

"These are all my ex-boyfriends," Hannah joked, as she screamed and smashed the bottles with real enthusiasm.

Speaking with ET's Lauren Zima after Monday's DWTS, Brown and Bersten talked about their anger room excursion.

When asked who, exactly, she was thinking about while beating the bottles to tiny shards, Brown flashed a devilish smile but played coy, "There were multiple bottles because there were multiple guys."

"There actually weren't enough bottles," Bersten joked.

"That is true," she replied.

Regardless of who she imagined, the rage room apparently really did help Brown tap into her more serious side for the paso doble with Bersten, which was appropriately juxtaposed to the wonderfully upbeat "I Love It" by Icona Pop.

For their efforts, the pair got a lot of love from the judges, including guest judge Leah Remini, and earned a total score of 32 out of 40, putting them in a four-way tie for the top spot on Monday night's leaderboard.

According to Brown, the feedback was exactly what she was hoping for.

"It felt great, because this dance was so hard," she explained. "So it was great to have the scores and the compliments from the judges."

The pair will soon begin gearing up for next week's Disney Night on DWTS, celebrating all things Disney with dances themed after the studio's iconic animated classics.

When asked to tease what they might be planning, Bersten said, "What do you imagine of when you think of Disney? A princess!"

"And Hannah can be whatever she wants to be, but I'm gonna be a princess," he added with a laugh.

Dancing With the Stars returns next Monday at 8:00 pm. ET/PT on ABC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hannah Brown Unleashes 'Hannah Beast' for Passionate Paso Doble on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Hannah Brown Talks Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson Going on Dates (Exclusive)

Taylor Swift Praises ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown's ‘Twirly’ Waltz to 'Lover' on 'DWTS'

Related Gallery